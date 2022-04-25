1h ago

Senzo Meyiwa murder: No visible injuries found on accused who claimed he was assaulted, court hears

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
Senzo Meyiwa.
Lee Warren/Gallo Images/Getty Images
  • One of the men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa has claimed he was assaulted by prison officials. 
  • However, a medical report revealed he had no visible injuries.
  • An internal investigation has been launched by correctional services and a criminal case has been opened. 

While an internal investigation into the alleged assault of one of the men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa has been launched by the Department of Correctional Services, a medical examination found no visible injuries.

This was heard in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday in the trial of Muzikawukhulelwa S'Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli. 

Prosecutor advocate George Baloyi read out a letter by correctional services that responded to allegations made in court during a previous appearance. 

News24 previously reported advocate Malesela Teffo told the court one of his clients, Mncube, was tortured at Kgosi Mampuru Prison. 

Teffo said if Mncube was not transferred to another prison, he would die. 

He also raised an issue with Mncube being moved from Johannesburg Prison to Kgosi Mampuru. It is alleged he was assaulted by a correctional services officer responsible for transporting him to court. 

According to the letter, an internal investigation was launched and a criminal case opened. However, Mncube was examined by a doctor who found he had no visible injuries, Baloyi said. 

He added the department said Mncube's move was done in line with the Correctional Services Act. A correctional services official, who was called to give information to the court, said Mncube's transfer was made following his categorisation. 

Senzo Meyiwa murder accused in court
The accused in the Senzo Meyiwa case in court.

He is a sentenced prisoner but it was not disclosed what he had been sentenced for. 

The official, who heads up internal security at Kgosi Mampuru, said Mncube's sentence meant he had to serve time at a maximum prison facility. 

Unhappy with this response, Teffo indicated he would take the department to court. 

The five men are on trial for allegedly killing the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper in Vosloorus in 2014. 

It is alleged Meyiwa was shot and killed during an armed robbery at girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's house. He was shot in the chest and died as a result of his injury. 

The first witness called to testify was a police officer who attended the scene to conduct forensic field work. 

Sergeant Thabo Mosia spent most of the day detailing how he collected evidence and what he found at the scene. 

The case continues on Tuesday.


