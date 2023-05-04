1h ago

Share

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Discrepancies between eyewitness testimony in court, police statements

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The five men accused of the murder of Senzo Meyiwa appear in the Gauteng High Court.
The five men accused of the murder of Senzo Meyiwa appear in the Gauteng High Court.
Gallo/ OJ Koloti
  • The five men accused of murdering former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa are currently on trial in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.
  • On Thursday, the court heard testimony from an eyewitness, Mthokozisi Thwala.
  • Just before concluding his evidence-in-chief, Thwala was taken through discrepancies between his testimony and statements made to police. 

Several inconsistencies between Mthokozisi Thwala's testimony in the Senzo Meyiwa trial and the statements he made to police have come to the fore.

The five men accused of murdering the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday where the trial continued, with Thwala tendering his evidence.

Thwala, a friend of Meyiwa, was in the Vosloorus house when Meyiwa was shot and killed on 26 October 2014.

Before finishing Thwala's evidence-in-chief, prosecutor advocate George Baloyi said he wanted to take the witness through certain inaccuracies between his testimony and various statements he made to police after the shooting.

While this was objected to by some of the legal representatives of the accused, following arguments, Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela overruled the objections.

READ | Witness recalls Senzo Meyiwa's last moments alive

Baloyi then took Thwala through three different police statements and pointed out the discrepancies, asking him to comment on each.

Statement taken on 27 October 2014

In his first statement following the murder of Meyiwa, Thwala said a suspect with the firearm had uttered certain words, including an expletive which was not repeated in court.

During his testimony in court, Thwala did not mention the expletive and said the suspect demanded their cellphones and money.

In the police statement, Thwala said Longwe Twala, who was at the house when Meyiwa was shot, had grabbed, and let go of the firearm which was still in the suspect's hand.

In court, Thwala said Twala went towards the suspects pushed past them and left the house before the shooting occurred.

Thwala also told police Tumelo Madlala, Meyiwa's girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, and her sister, Zandi Khumalo, had taken the soccer player to the hospital after he was shot, and he could not remember who the fifth person was who was driving with them.

In his evidence-in-chief, Thwala said there were five people in the vehicle, including Meyiwa.

Statement taken on 14 December 2017

More than three years later, police took another statement from Thwala about the incident.

In the statement, Thwala said the first suspect to come through the door, the one with the firearm, was wearing a hoodie jacket and that he could see the suspect had dreadlocks as they were protruding by his ears. 

He said the second suspect was wearing a hat.

READ | Eyewitness to Meyiwa's murder allegedly assaulted by cops, accused of being perpetrator - court hears

In his testimony before court, Thwala said the first suspect was wearing a hat and had dreadlocks, and the second suspect was wearing a hoodie jacket.

Thwala said police must have confused the two suspects while the statement was being taken.

Statement taken on 27 January 2017

In this statement, he said he identified one of the men in the line-up as one of the two suspects in the house when Meyiwa was shot and killed.

However, in his testimony, Thwala said he only pointed out a person who had similar features as one of the suspects but stressed that he did not say it was one of them.

He said the wording in the statement was wrong.

Thwala had previously testified after the two suspects entered the house, there was a scuffle in the kitchen between the two men, Meyiwa, Madlala, Zandi and Khumalo's mother.

During the scuffle, a gunshot went off. Thwala then ran to the neighbours and later returned to the house to find Meyiwa lying in the TV lounge with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The trial is expected to continue on Friday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
senzo meyiwapretoriagautengcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think of SA’s upgraded banknotes and coins?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I really love the new look
13% - 185 votes
Glad we’re combating fake cash
15% - 216 votes
Not sure it was necessary
72% - 1012 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

9h ago

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile...

26 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile dysfunction
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.29
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.01
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.15
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.25
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.9%
Platinum
1,042.54
-0.4%
Palladium
1,456.36
+1.4%
Gold
2,047.37
+0.4%
Silver
25.98
+1.6%
Brent Crude
72.33
-4.1%
Top 40
71,701
-1.2%
All Share
77,271
-1.2%
Resource 10
70,276
+1.2%
Industrial 25
104,283
-1.8%
Financial 15
15,077
-2.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo