Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Lawyer arrives at court only to find that he's been replaced

Two of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial have hired a new lawyer.

Their previous lawyer found out about it on Monday morning.

The case has been postponed to May 2023.

Another delay has hit the trial into the murder of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa, after two of the accused hired a new lawyer.

Muzi Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi briefed advocate Sipho Ramosepele to represent them.

Their previous lawyer, Timothy Thobane, found out about it when he arrived at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday morning.

State advocate George Baloyi told the court: "These are matters beyond our control. Mr Ramosepele needs time to acquaint himself with the contents of the proceedings and the case dockets. Mr Thobane also said he needs time to discuss these new developments with the accused.

"The State is ready to proceed, and the witness we intend to call is here, but in light of the circumstances, my lord, we are not going to object to the request [for a postponement]."

Baloyi was supposed to call a new witness to testify on Monday.

Ramosepele added that he was only able to inform the court of his appointment on Monday because his mandate was finalised on Saturday.



He said he received instructions from Sibiya's father on Thursday while he was busy with a trial at the Randburg Magistrate's Court:

He told me that his son grew up with accused number 2 (Ntanzi) and he needed to speak to his family before they can finalise [me taking over as their lawyer]. That was only done on Saturday.

Thobane was appointed to represent Sibiya, Ntanzi, and two other co-accused after advocate Malesela Teffo withdrew from the case in August. He was Teffo's instructing attorney.



Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela said he was worried about the many postponements in the case.

Ntanzi and Sibiya are on trial along with Mthobisi Mncube, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifiso Ntuli.

They pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of an unlicenced firearm and possession of ammunition.

The case will continue from 2 to 26 May 2023, and will then break before resuming from 5 to 15 June 2023.



