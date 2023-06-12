Senzo Meyiwa murder trial postponed yet again as presiding judge falls ill

Former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead in 2014.

Five men are currently on trial for his murder.

The matter was postponed on Monday after the presiding judge fell ill.

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been postponed to July after Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela fell ill and may "not be available for a long time".



The five men accused of murdering the former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain on 26 October 2014 appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday.

The trial was expected to continue with the cross-examination of Kelly Khumalo's sister, Zandie. Khumalo was dating Meyiwa at the time of his death.

Both Khumalo and her sister were in the Vosloorus house, east of Johannesburg, when Meyiwa was shot, allegedly by two intruders.

After a delay to the start of proceedings, acting Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba said that he had met with the prosecution and the legal representatives of the accused.

He said legal teams had to consider what was discussed in chambers and take instructions so that the trial could be finalised as soon as possible.

"The reason why I am appearing is because my colleague Judge Maumela is not available due to ill health and may not be available for a long time, subject to what his doctors may say," Ledwaba said.

"However, because of the importance of this matter and the publicity it has received from the media, we have made arrangements that this matter should proceed in the third term so it can be finalised as soon as possible."

Ledwaba then postponed the matter to 17 July and said it would run for the duration of the third term.

The accused Bongani Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Ncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli will remain in custody.



