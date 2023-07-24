19m ago

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: 'There were no intruders' - defence advocate puts to witness

Belinda Pheto
The five men on trial for the murder of former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana star Senzo Meyiwa.
Tebogo Letsie
  • A defence advocate cross-examined Zandile Khumalo in the trial into the murder of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa.
  • He put to her that someone in the house that night had shot Meyiwa - not an intruder.
  • He also said Khumalo's statements to the police contained discrepancies.

Former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was shot by someone who was in the house with him that night, a defence advocate put to a witness in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday.

Advocate Zithulele Nxumalo was cross-examining State witness Zandile Khumalo, who has been in the witness stand since last Monday, in the trial of five men accused of Meyiwa's 2014 murder.

She was one of the six occupants in the house when Meyiwa was killed.

Nxumalo told Khumalo that there were inconsistencies in her testimony because the evidence suggested that there was no robbery.

"There were no intruders. The deceased was shot by one of the people in the house," Nxumalo put to her.

Khumalo responded quickly and never even waited for the interpreter to finish translating.

"All statements and key points I made is that people came in, we fought them, Longwe went out. I came to court and repeated the same. I dispute what you are saying. What you are saying doesn't exist," she said.

Nxumalo also read into the record three statements Khumalo had given to the police to highlight discrepancies.

One was given the day after the incident, the second one was given in November 2014, and the last was given in February 2018.

"In your first and second statements, you make no mention of the features of the first intruder," Nxumalo said.

Khumalo responded that she gave all the information to the police and could not account for what the police had chosen to omit.

The lawyer added: 

In one of the statements, you were in the bathroom and found Senzo lying on the kitchen floor bleeding. In the other statement, you say you saw Senzo leaning on the wall next to the couch and TV stand. Which one is it?

In response, Khumalo said the counsel was referring to additional statements police had asked her to give and said there were no contradictions.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlgeng asked Nxumalo to be clear and to say if he was implying that the deceased could have shot himself.

However, he said he wasn't suggesting that, and added that one of the people in the house had shot Meyiwa.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are accused of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and possession of firearms and ammunition without a licence.

The trial continues.

