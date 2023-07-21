Senzo Meyiwa murder: Zandile Khumalo tells court she can't remember what accused was wearing

Zandile Khumalo's cross-examination continued on Friday.

She told the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that she couldn't remember what the first accused was wearing on the night Senzo Meyiwa was killed.

"In the period of eight years, small details like what a person was wearing fades away. What doesn't die is the person's face," Khumalo said at the Pretoria High Court on Friday.

She was responding to a question by advocate Charles Mnisi, a lawyer for Mthobisi Prince Mncube.



Mncube and his co-accused – Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli – are standing trial for premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence, and possession of ammunition.

They have all pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Mnisi was cross-examining Khumalo on the evidence she led in court this week, and he asked her what accused number one, Sibiya, was wearing on the day.

"My eyes were on the face, hair, and how the person's body is built. Finer details of the colour and brands of the clothes the perpetrators were wearing go away with time," she said. Khumalo told the court earlier this week that Sibiya had been wearing a hoodie that night.

She maintained she could still vividly remember his features.

She said:

He was darkish, had dreads, facial contours, he was not tall and wearing a hat.

Khumalo also refused to be drawn on what other people in the house had testified.



Minisi asked her if accused number two, Ntanzi, had any object in his hand during the attack. Khumalo said no.

Mnisi told Khumalo that another witness, Mthokozisi Thwala, would testify that Ntanzi had held a knife in his hand.

"I cannot comment on what Mthokozisi put in his statement. That is his statement, and I cannot simply agree with it because that's his version. That's what he saw. What I'm saying to you is what I saw," Khumalo replied.



