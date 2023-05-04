Senzo Meyiwa: No movement in probe against cops accused of assaulting eyewitness

Five men are on trial for the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa.

An eyewitness to the shooting testified that police officers assaulted him in 2019.

He opened a case against the police officers three years ago but since then, it seems nothing has happened, he testified.

The criminal case opened against the police officers accused of assaulting one of the eyewitnesses to the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, has seemingly gone nowhere.



This was the evidence of Mthokozisi Thwala, who continued with his evidence-in-chief in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday in the trial of five men accused of the Meyiwa's murder.

Thwala previously testified that in January 2019, two police officers - Lieutenant Colonel Joyce Buthelezi and Warrant Officer Meshack Makhubo - picked him up in KwaZulu-Natal and took him to a law enforcement building in Gauteng.

He was under the impression that he would be attending another ID parade to point out possible suspects in the Meyiwa murder investigation.

However, Buthelezi left him alone in an office, he said, and two unknown police officers later came in and started assaulting him for hours. They tried to get him to admit to killing Meyiwa, he testified.

The following morning, Buthelezi allegedly returned and told him that he was not cooperating.

Buthelezi and Makhubo have been identified as the investigating officers of a second docket that was opened to investigate Meyiwa's murder.

It's alleged that in this docket, the investigating officers point to the people in the house as perpetrators.

This includes Thwala, Meyiwa's girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo; her sister Zandi; their mother, Longwe Twala; and Tumelo Madlala.

The five accused were charged in relation to evidence contained in the first docket, which was registered shortly after the soccer star was shot in Khumalo's mother's Vosloorus home on 26 October 2014.

Criminal case opened

Thwala testified that after he was back in KwaZulu-Natal, he opened a case against the police who had assaulted him. The matter was referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

However, there appears to have been no movement since opening the case, according to Thwala.

He told the court that IPID officials had taken his statement but since then, which was more than three years ago, he had not received any feedback.

Thwala said his attorney tried to find out what was happening with the case but that he was referred to different people in IPID.

The trial continues.



