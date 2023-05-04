1h ago

Share

Senzo Meyiwa: No movement in probe against cops accused of assaulting eyewitness

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The five men accused of the murder of Senzo Meyiwa appear in the Gauteng High Court on 16 November 2022.
The five men accused of the murder of Senzo Meyiwa appear in the Gauteng High Court on 16 November 2022.
Gallo/ OJ Koloti
  • Five men are on trial for the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa.
  • An eyewitness to the shooting testified that police officers assaulted him in 2019. 
  • He opened a case against the police officers three years ago but since then, it seems nothing has happened, he testified.

The criminal case opened against the police officers accused of assaulting one of the eyewitnesses to the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, has seemingly gone nowhere.

This was the evidence of Mthokozisi Thwala, who continued with his evidence-in-chief in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday in the trial of five men accused of the Meyiwa's murder.

Thwala previously testified that in January 2019, two police officers - Lieutenant Colonel Joyce Buthelezi and Warrant Officer Meshack Makhubo - picked him up in KwaZulu-Natal and took him to a law enforcement building in Gauteng.

He was under the impression that he would be attending another ID parade to point out possible suspects in the Meyiwa murder investigation.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

However, Buthelezi left him alone in an office, he said, and two unknown police officers later came in and started assaulting him for hours. They tried to get him to admit to killing Meyiwa, he testified.

The following morning, Buthelezi allegedly returned and told him that he was not cooperating.

Buthelezi and Makhubo have been identified as the investigating officers of a second docket that was opened to investigate Meyiwa's murder.

It's alleged that in this docket, the investigating officers point to the people in the house as perpetrators.

READ | Witness recalls Senzo Meyiwa's last moments alive

This includes Thwala, Meyiwa's girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo; her sister Zandi; their mother, Longwe Twala; and Tumelo Madlala.

The five accused were charged in relation to evidence contained in the first docket, which was registered shortly after the soccer star was shot in Khumalo's mother's Vosloorus home on 26 October 2014.

Criminal case opened

Thwala testified that after he was back in KwaZulu-Natal, he opened a case against the police who had assaulted him. The matter was referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

However, there appears to have been no movement since opening the case, according to Thwala.

He told the court that IPID officials had taken his statement but since then, which was more than three years ago, he had not received any feedback.

Thwala said his attorney tried to find out what was happening with the case but that he was referred to different people in IPID.

The trial continues.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
senzo meyiwamthokozisi thwalapretoriagautengcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think of SA’s upgraded banknotes and coins?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I really love the new look
14% - 149 votes
Glad we’re combating fake cash
15% - 160 votes
Not sure it was necessary
72% - 794 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

5h ago

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile...

26 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile dysfunction
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.26
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
22.94
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.12
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.18
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.7%
Platinum
1,047.13
+0.0%
Palladium
1,418.22
-1.3%
Gold
2,044.77
+0.3%
Silver
25.72
+0.5%
Brent Crude
72.33
-4.1%
Top 40
71,536
-1.4%
All Share
77,111
-1.4%
Resource 10
69,684
+0.4%
Industrial 25
104,163
-1.9%
Financial 15
15,108
-2.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo