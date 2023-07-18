41m ago

Share

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Accused plead not guilty as Zandile Khumalo takes the stand

accreditation
Belinda Pheto
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa.
Belinda Pheto
  • Zandile Khumalo recounted the events of the fateful day when Senzo Meyiwa was killed. 
  • Meyiwa's last moments include driving to a party, but it had not yet started.
  • Khumalo was the first State witness to take the stand.

As the trial of Senzo Meyiwa's alleged killers finally restarted in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday, Zandile Khumalo took the stand as the first State witness.

The trial started with the prosecutor, advocate George Baloyi, reading out the charges against the five men accused of the murder of the late Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper.

The five men - Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli - are on trial for premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence, and possession of ammunition. 

Their previous trial was nullified after High Court Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela, who had initially presided over the matter, was suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Asked by Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng to plead, the accused said they were pleading not guilty to all the charges.

READ | Restarting Meyiwa trial will not compromise case, but secondary trauma a concern – legal expert

Zandile is the sister of Meyiwa's girlfriend at the time, songstress Kelly Khumalo. 

She was also in the house, which is their parental home, in Spruitview, Vosloorus, where the late soccer star was killed in what is believed to have been a robbery gone wrong.

Meyiwa was killed on 26 October 2014.

As Zandile relayed events of the fateful day nine years ago, she appeared calmer and more composed than the previous time she testified.

Zandile said they started the day at the home which Meyiwa and Kelly shared in Mulbarton.

When they left, the plan was to drop off Meyiwa and his friend, Mthokozisi Thwala, at one of Meyiwa's teammates' party - but, when they arrived there, the party had not started.

"So Senzo and Mthokozisi went with us to Dorothy Nyembe (pub) in Soweto, where Kelly had a performance,"  Zandile told the court.

After the performance, she said they drove to another house, where Meyiwa said he had to drop money at a friend of his mother's.

READ | Kelly Khumalo's sister says she could not recall police number on night Meyiwa was shot

They then went to Katlehong, where Thwala's home was. Then they proceeded to drive to their home in Spruitview, but stopped at the nearby tavern to buy drinks.

When they arrived at their home, they found their mother cooking dinner.

Zandile said she had invited her boyfriend, Longwe Twala, who had earlier asked about their whereabouts.

The trial continues.  


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
zandile khumalosenzo meyiwapretoriagautengcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think about the unveiling of two Madiba statues in Mthatha to mark Mandela Day?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
We don't need any more monuments of Mandela
37% - 439 votes
They'll help keep his memory alive for future generations
7% - 80 votes
Why not spend on charitable causes instead?
56% - 653 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

3h ago

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

3h ago

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.82
+1.2%
Rand - Pound
23.32
+1.1%
Rand - Euro
20.02
+1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.16
+1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.1%
Platinum
991.72
+0.9%
Palladium
1,318.97
+1.5%
Gold
1,982.59
+1.4%
Silver
25.09
+1.0%
Brent Crude
78.50
-1.8%
Top 40
71,816
-0.2%
All Share
77,052
-0.3%
Resource 10
63,987
+0.3%
Industrial 25
105,101
-1.0%
Financial 15
16,769
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

10h ago

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo