Senzo Meyiwa trial: Accused plead not guilty as Zandile Khumalo takes the stand

Zandile Khumalo recounted the events of the fateful day when Senzo Meyiwa was killed.

Meyiwa's last moments include driving to a party, but it had not yet started.

Khumalo was the first State witness to take the stand.

As the trial of Senzo Meyiwa's alleged killers finally restarted in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday, Zandile Khumalo took the stand as the first State witness.



The trial started with the prosecutor, advocate George Baloyi, reading out the charges against the five men accused of the murder of the late Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper.

The five men - Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli - are on trial for premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence, and possession of ammunition.

Their previous trial was nullified after High Court Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela, who had initially presided over the matter, was suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Asked by Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng to plead, the accused said they were pleading not guilty to all the charges.

Zandile is the sister of Meyiwa's girlfriend at the time, songstress Kelly Khumalo.

She was also in the house, which is their parental home, in Spruitview, Vosloorus, where the late soccer star was killed in what is believed to have been a robbery gone wrong.

Meyiwa was killed on 26 October 2014.

As Zandile relayed events of the fateful day nine years ago, she appeared calmer and more composed than the previous time she testified.

Zandile said they started the day at the home which Meyiwa and Kelly shared in Mulbarton.

When they left, the plan was to drop off Meyiwa and his friend, Mthokozisi Thwala, at one of Meyiwa's teammates' party - but, when they arrived there, the party had not started.

"So Senzo and Mthokozisi went with us to Dorothy Nyembe (pub) in Soweto, where Kelly had a performance," Zandile told the court.

After the performance, she said they drove to another house, where Meyiwa said he had to drop money at a friend of his mother's.

They then went to Katlehong, where Thwala's home was. Then they proceeded to drive to their home in Spruitview, but stopped at the nearby tavern to buy drinks.

When they arrived at their home, they found their mother cooking dinner.

Zandile said she had invited her boyfriend, Longwe Twala, who had earlier asked about their whereabouts.

The trial continues.



