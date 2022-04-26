24m ago

add bookmark

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Cop believes murder scene wasn't tampered with

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
Muzikawukhulelwa S’Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Sifisokuhle Sifiso Nkani Ntuli appear in court.
Muzikawukhulelwa S’Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Sifisokuhle Sifiso Nkani Ntuli appear in court.
OJ Koloti, Gallo Images

  • The first forensic detective who arrived on the Senzo Meyiwa crime scene, only got there four hours after Meyiwa was shot.
  • But Sergeant Thabo Mosia testified that he didn't think the crime scene had been tampered with. 
  • He said he thought the people in the house were focused on saving Meyiwa.

The first forensic detective who arrived on the scene where former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was murdered, doesn't believe that the scene was tampered with.

This emerged in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria where Muzikawukhulelwa S'Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntulijave are on trial for the murder.

The five men are accused of killing Meyiwa at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus, Boksburg on 26 October 2014.

Sergeant Thabo Mosia, who spent most of his evidence-in-chief testifying about the evidence he collected and how he collected it, was cross-examined by advocate Malesela Teffo on Tuesday morning. Teffo is representing four of the accused, including alleged triggerman, Mncube. 

WATCH | Men accused of killing Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa back in the dock

His questioning zig-zagged between the length of time it took for Mosia to get to the crime scene and why the provincial head of detectives who dispatched him to the scene could not give him the address.

Teffo said:

I find that bizarre.

At one point, it even appeared as if Teffo was testifying about his own experience as a police officer and he posed questions. 

The State objected to the questions and asked how they were relevant.

The court also asked Teffo where he was heading with his line of questioning and ordered him to no longer ask about past experience. 

Teffo then questioned Mosia about what he was told about the crime. 

Mosia responded that he was told that there were two suspects. One of them entered the house and demanded cash and cellphones. There was a scuffle and Meyiwa was shot. 

He added that he knew there was a scuffle because he found a hat and walking stick on the kitchen floor. 

Teffo then got Mosia to concede that he arrived four hours after the shooting and was the first forensic detective on scene. Asked why it took so long to get to the crime scene, Mosia said he believed that the people in the house tried to save Meyiwa before they called the police.

Teffo then asked whether they were allowed to take the victim to hospital without calling an ambulance, but Mosia's opinion was that saving someone's life was more important. 

Finally, Teffo asked whether Mosia believed that the crime scene had been tampered with in the four hours to took him to get there.

Mosia responded that he found evidence at the scene which showed that it had not been tampered with. 

"I think people were busy focusing on saving Senzo," the witness added. 

Mosia added:

I do not suspect any tampering.

The trial continues.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
senzo meyiwagautengjohannesburgcrimecourts
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 8450 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3673 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.70
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.91
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.76
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.28
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.7%
Gold
1,907.03
+0.5%
Silver
23.65
+0.1%
Palladium
2,185.23
+1.9%
Platinum
919.59
-0.5%
Brent Crude
102.32
-4.2%
Top 40
63,835
+1.5%
All Share
70,798
+1.5%
Resource 10
72,896
+1.9%
Industrial 25
79,087
+1.4%
Financial 15
16,396
+1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel

25 Apr

Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel
FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare terminal diagnosis
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by massive wave
WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best

19 Apr

WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo