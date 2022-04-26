Senzo Meyiwa trial: Cop believes murder scene wasn't tampered with

The first forensic detective who arrived on the Senzo Meyiwa crime scene, only got there four hours after Meyiwa was shot.

But Sergeant Thabo Mosia testified that he didn't think the crime scene had been tampered with.

He said he thought the people in the house were focused on saving Meyiwa.

The first forensic detective who arrived on the scene where former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was murdered, doesn't believe that the scene was tampered with.

This emerged in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria where Muzikawukhulelwa S'Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntulijave are on trial for the murder.

The five men are accused of killing Meyiwa at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus, Boksburg on 26 October 2014.

Sergeant Thabo Mosia, who spent most of his evidence-in-chief testifying about the evidence he collected and how he collected it, was cross-examined by advocate Malesela Teffo on Tuesday morning. Teffo is representing four of the accused, including alleged triggerman, Mncube.

His questioning zig-zagged between the length of time it took for Mosia to get to the crime scene and why the provincial head of detectives who dispatched him to the scene could not give him the address.

Teffo said:

I find that bizarre.

At one point, it even appeared as if Teffo was testifying about his own experience as a police officer and he posed questions.

The State objected to the questions and asked how they were relevant.

The court also asked Teffo where he was heading with his line of questioning and ordered him to no longer ask about past experience.

Teffo then questioned Mosia about what he was told about the crime.

Mosia responded that he was told that there were two suspects. One of them entered the house and demanded cash and cellphones. There was a scuffle and Meyiwa was shot.

He added that he knew there was a scuffle because he found a hat and walking stick on the kitchen floor.

Teffo then got Mosia to concede that he arrived four hours after the shooting and was the first forensic detective on scene. Asked why it took so long to get to the crime scene, Mosia said he believed that the people in the house tried to save Meyiwa before they called the police.

Teffo then asked whether they were allowed to take the victim to hospital without calling an ambulance, but Mosia's opinion was that saving someone's life was more important.

Finally, Teffo asked whether Mosia believed that the crime scene had been tampered with in the four hours to took him to get there.

Mosia responded that he found evidence at the scene which showed that it had not been tampered with.

"I think people were busy focusing on saving Senzo," the witness added.

Mosia added:

I do not suspect any tampering.

The trial continues.

