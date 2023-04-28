1h ago

Share

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Court denies bail to man accused of soccer star's murder

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bongani Ntanzi (centre) in blue, was identified as being in a tussle with Senzo Meyiwa when the gun went off. He is flanked by accused 1 Muzikawukhulelwa on the left, and Sibiya, Mthobisi Ncube on the right.
Bongani Ntanzi (centre) in blue, was identified as being in a tussle with Senzo Meyiwa when the gun went off. He is flanked by accused 1 Muzikawukhulelwa on the left, and Sibiya, Mthobisi Ncube on the right.
PHOTO: Alex Patrick/News24
  • Bongani Ntanzi, one of the five men charged with the murder of former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, applied for bail in October 2022.
  • On Friday, Ntanzi, who has been in custody since his arrest in 2020, was denied bail.
  • The court found that he had not proved any exceptional circumstances which would permit his release on bail. 

One of the five men charged with the murder of former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has been denied bail. 

Bongani Ntanzi, who has been in custody since his arrest in 2020, appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Friday. 

He had applied for bail on 13 October 2022. 

Deputy Judge President of the division, Aubrey Ledwaba, who heard the bail application, said Ntanzi had failed to prove that exceptional circumstances existed or that it was in the interests of justice that he be released on bail.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Ledwaba went through the evidence before the court and noted a couple of issues with Ntanzi's affidavit. 

He said Ntanzi had not explained why he decided to bring a bail application more than two years after his arrest, and also did not comprehensively tackle issues around his alleged confession statements. 

Ntanzi had claimed that he was assaulted and coerced into signing a confession statement which he did not sign.

However, he made no mention of a second confession statement taken from him. 

According to the State, the second confession statement was made before a magistrate in the presence of Ntanzi’s attorney. 

Senzo Meyiwa pictured in soccer kit on pitch
Senzo Meyiwa
Getty Images PHOTO: Lee Warren/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Those confessions allegedly detailed the role he played in Meyiwa's murder and also pointed to what his co-accused did. 

Ledwaba said Ntanzi did not seek to clear up material disputes in the facts, including that his alibi had also been rubbished. 

Ntanzi allegedly told police he was at work on the day of the murder.

ALSO READ | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Lawyer arrives at court only to find that he's been replaced

At the time, Ntanzi was working at the Sibanye gold mine on the West Rand.

However, the mine manager refuted this claim as there was no record of Ntanzi clocking in or out for work on that day. 

Ledwaba subsequently dismissed the bail application. 

Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa S'Tembu Sibiya, Mthobisi Prince Mncube and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa are currently on trial for the soccer star's murder.

In the criminal trial, the court heard testimony from Meyiwa's friend, Tumelo Madlala, who identified Ntanzi as the second assailant who had entered the house on the day of the murder.

Madlala also testified that Meyiwa had pinned Ntanzi against the wall when a gunshot rang out.

Meyiwa was shot and killed on 26 October 2014 at the Vosloorus home of his popstar girlfriend and the mother of his child, Kelly Khumalo.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
senzo meyiwapretoriagautengcrimecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your take on the South African nationals trapped in conflict-ridden Sudan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
SA govt is always slow to act
41% - 1332 votes
Rescuers must prioritise safety first
7% - 230 votes
My faith lies in Gift of the Givers
52% - 1678 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop

26 Apr

LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile...

26 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile dysfunction
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?

19 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.33
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
22.87
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.14
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.08
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.3%
Platinum
1,067.97
+0.3%
Palladium
1,499.33
+0.4%
Gold
1,980.80
-0.4%
Silver
24.85
-0.3%
Brent Crude
78.37
+0.9%
Top 40
72,150
-0.5%
All Share
77,791
-0.4%
Resource 10
68,392
-0.9%
Industrial 25
105,530
-0.5%
Financial 15
15,617
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby

22 Apr

'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo