Senzo Meyiwa trial: Court denies bail to man accused of soccer star's murder

One of the five men charged with the murder of former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has been denied bail.

Bongani Ntanzi, who has been in custody since his arrest in 2020, appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Friday.

He had applied for bail on 13 October 2022.

Deputy Judge President of the division, Aubrey Ledwaba, who heard the bail application, said Ntanzi had failed to prove that exceptional circumstances existed or that it was in the interests of justice that he be released on bail.

Ledwaba went through the evidence before the court and noted a couple of issues with Ntanzi's affidavit.

He said Ntanzi had not explained why he decided to bring a bail application more than two years after his arrest, and also did not comprehensively tackle issues around his alleged confession statements.

Ntanzi had claimed that he was assaulted and coerced into signing a confession statement which he did not sign.



However, he made no mention of a second confession statement taken from him.

According to the State, the second confession statement was made before a magistrate in the presence of Ntanzi’s attorney.

Getty Images PHOTO: Lee Warren/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Those confessions allegedly detailed the role he played in Meyiwa's murder and also pointed to what his co-accused did.

Ledwaba said Ntanzi did not seek to clear up material disputes in the facts, including that his alibi had also been rubbished.

Ntanzi allegedly told police he was at work on the day of the murder.

At the time, Ntanzi was working at the Sibanye gold mine on the West Rand.

However, the mine manager refuted this claim as there was no record of Ntanzi clocking in or out for work on that day.



Ledwaba subsequently dismissed the bail application.

Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa S'Tembu Sibiya, Mthobisi Prince Mncube and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa are currently on trial for the soccer star's murder.

In the criminal trial, the court heard testimony from Meyiwa's friend, Tumelo Madlala, who identified Ntanzi as the second assailant who had entered the house on the day of the murder.

Madlala also testified that Meyiwa had pinned Ntanzi against the wall when a gunshot rang out.

Meyiwa was shot and killed on 26 October 2014 at the Vosloorus home of his popstar girlfriend and the mother of his child, Kelly Khumalo.