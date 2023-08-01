Senzo Meyiwa trial: Defence attempts to limit impact of police expert's evidence on cellphone data

The defence questioned the expertise of the cellphone analyst brought by the State.

The State witness defended his qualification and experience and said a court had declared him an expert.

The witness testified that his evidence had never been rejected by a court.

An expert witness brought to court to testify about data analysed from cellphones of men arrested in connection with the murder of Senzo Meyiwa has defended his expertise.

Colonel Lambertus Steyn, who is based in the police's national cold case unit, is employed as a data analyst and investigation officer.

He analysed cellphones and data records of people who were with Meyiwa on the night the Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was killed and those arrested in connection with his murder.

Bongani Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli are on trial for Meyiwa's murder. They face charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

On Tuesday, the defence questioned Steyn's qualifications and experience.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo, for Ntuli, asked if the short courses Steyn had completed on cellphone data analysis were accredited.

Steyn responded that some of them were accredited.

Steyn had earlier testified that his analysis of data downloaded from the phones of Ntuli, and Meyiwa's girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, showed there had been several calls made between the two phones before Meyiwa was killed.

He said it was unclear if any of the calls were answered.

Steyn also told the court that his analysis proved that the five men knew each other, as they had communicated with each other at some point.

During his evidence-in-chief, Steyn said his investigation had found that Ntuli had six numbers linked to him.

The investigator told the court he managed to link the numbers by drawing up profiles of all the targets and suspects.

On Tuesday, Steyn said he had over 40 years of experience as a police officer and had worked in different units within the service. He said he was experienced and had testified in court when he worked for Crime Intelligence and the Hawks.

He also told the court that he was referred to as an expert by a judge in 2019.

Mshololo, however, put it to Steyn that he only worked in the cold case unit for two years and should not regard himself as an expert in data analysis.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng asked Steyn if a court had ever rejected his testimony. Steyn answered that that had never happened.

The trial continues with a new state witness, Sergeant Moses Mabasa, taking the stand on Tuesday afternoon.

Mabasa is also a cellphone analyst.