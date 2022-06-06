1h ago

add bookmark

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Defence claims woman was seen cleaning house after shooting

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Slain Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.
Slain Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.
Themba Maseko
  • A forensic fieldworker in the Senzo Meyiwa case has testified he did not believe the crime scene had been tampered with. 
  • However, during cross-examination, the defence produced statements which alleged beer bottles were picked up before police arrived. 
  • Another allegation states a woman was seen cleaning the house after the shooting.

Two statements presented in the Senzo Meyiwa trial point out a woman was seen cleaning the house after the shooting, which the defence claims is tantamount to tampering with the crime scene. 

On Monday, the cross-examination of the State's first witness, Sergeant Thabo Mosia, by advocate Zandile Mshololo continued in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. 

Mshololo is representing one of the five men - Sifiso Ntuli - accused of murdering the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper in girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's house in Vosloorus, Boksburg, on 26 October 2014.     

READ | Kelly Khumalo hires attorney for watching brief during Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Mshololo spent the latter part of the day putting two statements to Mosia who was the first forensic fieldworker to arrive on the scene and collect evidence. 

The defence had previously said there was a witness statement by Gugu Ngubeni that referred to a person named Maggie Phiri who was seen cleaning the house after the shooting.              

According to the statement, Phiri was seen picking up beer bottles from the floor.

BOKSBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 27: Five suspects
Five suspects in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.

When questioned, she allegedly said she did not want people to see there had been drinking at the house. 

READ | Senzo Meyiwa: Four accused want to bring special plea for being 'wrongfully accused'

Ngubeni reportedly testified she saw water on the floor which was later cleaned up by Phiri. Another witness statement alleged Phiri suggested they should clean the place before police arrived. 

This witness also allegedly saw a lot of empty beer bottles on the floor and Phiri had allowed two people to enter the house which was by then considered a crime scene.

Life with Kelly Khumalo S3.
Kelly Khumalo.

Mosia had previously testified he also saw two alcoholic beverages on which DNA swab tests were conducted. 

Based on the statements, Mshololo put to Mosia it was not known what could have been removed or planted at the crime scene.

PODCAST | Spotlight on mob justice after innocent man killed 

She later asked Mosia whether he did any blood tests on the people present in the house. Mosia said that was not part of his duties. 

She then asked whether statements were taken from drunken people who were at the house when the shooting happened. 

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela then interjected and asked Mshololo if she was making assumptions people in the house were drunk, pointing out there was no information that stated the empty beer bottles had all been consumed on the day. 

Mshololo withdrew the question. 

Mthobisi Mncube, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Ntuli are currently on trial for Meyiwa's murder.  

They have been charged with murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of an unlicenced firearm and possession of ammunition

The trial continues on Tuesday.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
senzo meyiwagautengjohannesburgcrimecourts
Lottery
Super Sunday for one Daily Lotto winner!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 6261 votes
No
53% - 6938 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.45
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.36
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.52
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.11
+0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.4%
Gold
1,842.13
-1.1%
Silver
22.09
-0.0%
Palladium
2,005.44
-1.0%
Platinum
1,033.50
+2.1%
Brent Crude
119.72
+1.8%
Top 40
64,536
+0.3%
All Share
71,120
+0.3%
Resource 10
76,451
+1.1%
Industrial 25
78,118
+0.7%
Financial 15
16,254
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

9h ago

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo