Senzo Meyiwa trial: Defence claims woman was seen cleaning house after shooting

A forensic fieldworker in the Senzo Meyiwa case has testified he did not believe the crime scene had been tampered with.

However, during cross-examination, the defence produced statements which alleged beer bottles were picked up before police arrived.

Another allegation states a woman was seen cleaning the house after the shooting.

Two statements presented in the Senzo Meyiwa trial point out a woman was seen cleaning the house after the shooting, which the defence claims is tantamount to tampering with the crime scene.

On Monday, the cross-examination of the State's first witness, Sergeant Thabo Mosia, by advocate Zandile Mshololo continued in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Mshololo is representing one of the five men - Sifiso Ntuli - accused of murdering the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper in girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's house in Vosloorus, Boksburg, on 26 October 2014.

Mshololo spent the latter part of the day putting two statements to Mosia who was the first forensic fieldworker to arrive on the scene and collect evidence.

The defence had previously said there was a witness statement by Gugu Ngubeni that referred to a person named Maggie Phiri who was seen cleaning the house after the shooting.

According to the statement, Phiri was seen picking up beer bottles from the floor.

When questioned, she allegedly said she did not want people to see there had been drinking at the house.



Ngubeni reportedly testified she saw water on the floor which was later cleaned up by Phiri. Another witness statement alleged Phiri suggested they should clean the place before police arrived.



This witness also allegedly saw a lot of empty beer bottles on the floor and Phiri had allowed two people to enter the house which was by then considered a crime scene.

Mosia had previously testified he also saw two alcoholic beverages on which DNA swab tests were conducted.



Based on the statements, Mshololo put to Mosia it was not known what could have been removed or planted at the crime scene.

She later asked Mosia whether he did any blood tests on the people present in the house. Mosia said that was not part of his duties.

She then asked whether statements were taken from drunken people who were at the house when the shooting happened.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela then interjected and asked Mshololo if she was making assumptions people in the house were drunk, pointing out there was no information that stated the empty beer bottles had all been consumed on the day.



Mshololo withdrew the question.

Mthobisi Mncube, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Ntuli are currently on trial for Meyiwa's murder.

They have been charged with murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of an unlicenced firearm and possession of ammunition

The trial continues on Tuesday.

