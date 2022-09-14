14m ago

add bookmark

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Defence lawyers stop witness from answering if he recognises any accused

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Senzo Meyiwa.
Senzo Meyiwa.
Lee Warren/Gallo Images/Getty Images
  • Five men are currently on trial for the murder of Senzo Meyiwa.
  • The State’s third witness, Tumelo Madlala, was on the cusp of revealing whether he recognised any of the accused as the culprits.
  • However, he was stopped as the defence teams strenuously objected to the evidence. 

The defence teams in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial fought tooth and nail to stop State witness Tumelo Madlala from identifying any of the accused as being in the house on the evening the former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was shot. 

Madlala, who was one of Meyiwa’s close friends, is testifying in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria as the State’s third witness.

Madlala was in the Vosloorus house when Meyiwa was shot and killed on 26 October 2014. 

During his evidence in chief, Madlala said the first man he saw in the house was short with big eyes and short dreadlocks. 

He testified that the man, who was wearing a scotch hat and caramel jacket, was armed with a gun. 

Madlala said the second man he saw was tall and slender with a trimmed beard. 

Madlala did not testify that he saw who shot Meyiwa, but rather that when a shot went off, he ran for cover in a bedroom. 

He later told the court that after the shooting, he was asked to give a description of the short man holding a gun, which was later compiled into a identikit. 

He also attended an identity parade but did not recognise any of the people in the lineup. 

READ | NPA to be strengthened by ethics office and permanent investigative directorate - Lamola

Towards the end of the day, Madlala was shown the identikits which he confirmed had resulted from his description to police.

These identikits formed part of the racial analysis report.  Madlala said that following the arrest of the five accused before court, he was not asked to attend an identity parade. 

State prosecutor, advocate George Baloyi, then asked whether Madlala could identify any of the accused in the court.  

Advocate Zandile Mshololo, who represents the fifth accused, shot up to object, arguing that no basis had been made for the question. 

Defence attorney TT Thobane also rose and said the State had confused the witnesses and should have used a follow up question. 

Baloyi then reverted back to laying a basis for the question, asking what opportunities Madlala had to identify the accused before court. 

READ | Kelly Khumalo hires attorney for watching brief during Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Madlala reiterated that he only helped with the identity sketch and attended the first parade, years before the accused were arrested.  

Baloyi, preempting the objections, told the court that he had prepared heads of argument for this evidence to be allowed. 

Before being able to finish, Mshololo rose again and said she wanted to know who the person was that was identified in the identikit. 

Madlala had previously testified that the identikit was for the first person he saw in the house, the short man with the dreadlocks. Baloyi asked Madlala again if he recognised any of the accused before court. 

Madlala responded:

"I was even prepared to [identify the person] yesterday hence I requested that break yesterday. What annoyed me yesterday was to be in the same room as that person.”

Thobane objected again Before Madlala could continue, arguing that the question posed to the witness was vague. 

“And, more in particular, identification inside the court is inadmissible and doesn’t have value ... because my clients who appear in this court, were not taken to an identity parade,” Thobane said. 

Thobane added that a Supreme Court of Appeal judgment backed up his objection. 

“If the State needs to take it further, it will require a trial within a trial.” 

Baloyi said the State should be allowed to set out the basis on which the evidence should be accepted and again spoke of the heads of argument that he prepared.

Mshololo objected and said it was an ambush. 

It was decided that Baloyi would furnish the defence with his heads of argument and that the issue would be argued on Thursday.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
senzo meyiwapretoriagautengcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you feel about the decision to send Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies and team dietician Zeenat Simjee home from Argentina after reports of their alleged affair?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Another Jantjies scandal? They need to drop him for good
69% - 3442 votes
The Springbok camp is overreacting, these things happen
7% - 351 votes
They should've dealt with it after the Rugby Championship
10% - 484 votes
Infidelity isn't a crime, I'm done with the morality police
14% - 701 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

10 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.45
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.18
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.44
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.78
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.0%
Gold
1,699.80
-0.2%
Silver
19.58
+1.2%
Palladium
2,170.87
+3.0%
Platinum
909.76
+2.9%
Brent Crude
93.17
-0.9%
Top 40
61,386
-0.5%
All Share
67,964
-0.5%
Resource 10
62,729
-0.2%
Industrial 25
84,067
-0.3%
Financial 15
14,608
-1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Discipline is 'the hallmark of all success', says Limpopo's top principal

13 Sep

Discipline is 'the hallmark of all success', says Limpopo's top principal
Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden

10 Sep

Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo