Senzo Meyiwa trial: Defence points out contradictions between eyewitness, neighbour's testimonies

The advocate of two of the five men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa has disputed Mthokozisi Thwala's version of what happened the day the soccer star was killed.

He used a statement by a neighbour which contradicted some of Thwala's testimony.

Thwala maintained his version was the truth.

Thwala, a friend of the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, was back on the witness stand in the Gauteng High Court on Monday where he was cross-examined by advocate Sipho Ramosepele who is representing two of the accused.

Bongani Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Ncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli are on trial for the murder of Meyiwa, who was shot dead on 26 October 2014.

Towards the end of the day, Ramosepele focused his questions on what Thwala did immediately after Meyiwa was shot, allegedly by two of the accused before court.

After the gunshot

In his evidence-in-chief, Thwala said after a gunshot went off, he ran outside, turned to the left and jumped into the neighbour's yard.

He added the second intruder ran after him but kept running down the street after he jumped into the yard next door.

There he was met by two men, a son, and a father.

Thwala told the court he could not remember the exact conversation he had with them but does recall introducing himself and telling them there was a robbery next door.

While talking to the neighbours, he said he heard screams, and it was Kelly Khumalo's mother who had come out of the house.

Khumalo and Meyiwa were dating at the time. They were at Khumalo's mother's house when he was shot.

Thwala jumped back over and asked Khumalo's mother where the gunman was, she said he had left the house.

It was only then, according to his testimony, that he went back into the house and saw Meyiwa had been shot.

Neighbour's statement

Ramosepele told Thwala the neighbour's son had made a statement to police, which conflicted with his testimony before the court.

According to that statement, after Thwala jumped into their yard, he told them there was a "big problem in the Khumalo household and they had been attacked" but did not mention a robbery.

The neighbour said Thwala told them Meyiwa had been shot.

However, on his own version, Thwala said he only discovered the soccer player had been shot after he returned to the house.

It is further alleged by the neighbour that immediately after the gunshot, Thwala jumped over the wall, inferring he was already outside the house when the gunshot went off.

Meanwhile, Thwala claimed he ran out of the house after the gunshot went off.

Ramosepele put it to Thwala he and others in the house had "fabricated and fashioned this tale of intruders coming into the house and the botched robbery story".

Thwala denied this.

Ramosepele had earlier also said Thwala's version was at odd as to how a real, live robbery situation would play out.

The trial is expected to continue on Tuesday.



