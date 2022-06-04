Senzo Meyiwa trial: Investigator admits gunshot residue tests weren't done at time of murder

Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed on 26 October 2014 in Vosloorus.

Five men have been accused of his murder.

Under cross-examination, the State’s first witness, a forensic fieldworker, admitted he didn’t perform gunshot residue tests on the people at the house when Meyiwa was shot.

The first forensic expert to arrive on the crime scene where Senzo Meyiwa was murdered did not perform gunshot residue tests on the people who were present when the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was shot.



This was revealed in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Friday, where five men are on trial for the 2014 murder of Meyiwa.

Meyiwa was shot at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s house in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.

Muzikawukhulelwa S'Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli were arrested and charged with the murder six years later.

The State’s first witness, Sergeant Thabo Mosia, previously testifed in his evidence in chief, that he was the first forensic investigator to arrive on the crime scene, about four hours after Meyiwa was shot.

He testified that his role in the investigation was limited to collecting evidence from the scene.

During cross-examination by Advocate Zandile Mshololo, representing one of the five accused, Mosia was asked whether he had performed gunshot residue tests on those present during the shooting of Meyiwa.

These tests detect the presence of chemical compounds that would be deposited on a person’s skin or clothes when a firearm is discharged.

Mosia admitted he did not perform the tests on those who had witnessed Meyiwa being shot.

Mshololo pointed out to Mosia that his failure to perform those tests meant the investigation was unable to conclusively rule out if any of those in the house were involved in the shooting.

Mshololo pushed Mosia for a reason as to why he did not perform such a crucial test for the investigation.





Mosia responded by explaining that he was controlled by the first officer on the scene, but that he did not do his job in this instance.



He further conceded the tests should be done immediately but because he arrived late at the crime scene, the residue could have already been lost.

Earlier during cross-examination, Mosia also conceded a bullet jacket he collected from the scene had not been photographed once it was placed in an exhibit bag.

"I packaged it at the same time, but the mistake I made is not taking a picture of it," Mosia said.

Mshololo asked: "Then, where is the proof that this was put in an exhibit bag?"

Mosia answered there was no proof that it was in an exhibit bag.

Mshololo tried to capitalise on the concession, arguing it was because the bullet jacket was never retrieved from the crime scene.

"That is not correct," Mosia said.

Mshololo also took issue with the fact that Mosia had initially kept evidence in a safe in his office.

Mosia had previously shown a photograph of the bullet jacket, found on the floor in the kitchen.

Mosia, who arrived at the crime scene at 00:20 on 27 October 2014, a Sunday, said he placed all the collected evidence in the exhibit register the following day at around 08:30.

He said the evidence was kept in a safe in his office before being taken to the exhibit register because the register clerk was not available on weekends.

Mshololo then pointed out that Mosia did not tell the court the evidence was kept in his safe during his evidence-in-chief.

Mshololo said: "The reason why you did not mention the crucial evidence that you are telling the court now is because this exhibit never existed, you never retrieved it from the crime scene, there is no record as to where it was stored because it was planted at the crime scene.'

Mosia said he didn't know about the accusations made by Mshololo.

The trial ended early on Friday as Mosia said he was unwell. It is expected to resume on Monday.







