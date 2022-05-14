Senzo Meyiwa trial: NPA won't comment on whether Brigadier Ndlovu's death will affect case

The NPA refuses to comment on allegations that the late Brigadier Philani Ndlovu was a witness in the Senzo Meyiwa matter.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana referred all questions to the police.

Ndlovu died on Wednesday; the cause of death is not yet known.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has refused to be drawn into commenting on the death of Brigadier Philani Ndlovu and whether his death would affect the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

A source, who spoke to News24 on condition of anonymity, said Ndlovu, who retired in March last year, was one of the people expected to testify at the Meyiwa trial.

According to the source, at the time of Meyiwa's death and subsequent investigations, Ndlovu was the head of detectives in Gauteng. He had been given a tip about the suspected shooter.

The source said that, because Ndlovu had been given the information, his testimony would have centred around that.

However, the source said the information Ndlovu received had already been recorded, so his death would not affect the case in any way. Also, the person who gave the tip-off would be called to testify.

While there has also been speculation around the cause of Ndlovu's death, the NPA's Lumka Mahanjana told News24 they would not confirm whether he was indeed a witness in the matter or not.

She said any information in that regard should be sought from the police.

"He had not yet been called to the stand, so I can't comment on that (how his death will affect the case).

"We work with evidence and the only confirmation will be when the matter is in court."

Meyiwa, a former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, was shot and killed while visiting songstress Kelly Khumalo - the mother of his child - in October 2014. Muzikawukhulelwa S'Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntulijave Ntuli are currently on trial for his murder in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

