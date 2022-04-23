17m ago

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Picture of gun labelled 'My killing machine' found on phone of accused

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
The gun allegedly used to kill Senzo Meyiwa was found in the room Mthobisi Prince Mncube (Middle) rented with his girlfriend. Image: Gallo Images
The gun allegedly used to kill Senzo Meyiwa was found in the room Mthobisi Prince Mncube (Middle) rented with his girlfriend. Image: Gallo Images
  • The State says a gun found where one of the accused lived matched a spent bullet found at the murder scene.
  • All five men have pleaded not guilty to Senzo Meyiwa's murder.
  • The trial was postponed to Monday when the State will call it's first witness.  

A picture of the gun, captioned "My killing machine", allegedly used to kill Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was among the images found on the cellphone of one of the five men charged with his murder.  

On Friday, the trial of Muzikawukhulelwa S'Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli - who are charged with Meyiwa's murder - got underway, nearly eight years after he was shot and killed at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's house in Vosloorus. 

Prosecutor George Baloyi laid out the State's version of the events that led to Meyiwa's death. He told the court that Meyiwa, Khumalo, her mother Gladness, sister Zandile, Zandile's boyfriend Longwe Thwala, and Meyiwa's friends - Tumelo Madlala and Mthokozisi Thwala -  were in the house when two people carrying a gun and a knife entered and demanded money and cellphones. 

Baloyi said two to three shots were fired, one of which hit the floor and struck Zandile on the right ankle, while the other hit Meyiwa in the chest, went through his body and exited his back. 

The State will call forensic and ballistic experts to testify that a spent bullet found at the scene matched the firearm police found where Mncube was renting with his girlfriend in Melvin. 

"The State will further lead evidence to seek to prove that the cellphone of accused number three was confiscated upon his arrest and then the data on his cellphone was downloaded, and various photos were found inter alia depicting that same firearm that matched the bullet that was found on the kitchen cupboard with the caption 'My killing Machine," Baloyi said. 

The State will argue that all five men acted in common purpose when Meyiwa was killed. 

Baloyi also said that the prosecution would lead evidence that the murder and robbery were planned at a nearby hostel in Vosloorus, and a cellphone expert will testify that the phone stolen at the scene moved towards the hostel. 

The men have also been charged with the attempted murder of Zandile, the assault of Khumalo and her mother, as well as being in possession of a firearm and ammunition. They have pleaded not guilty to all five charges. 

State witnesses

The State is expected to call between 15 and 20 witnesses, including forensic and ballistic experts, a forensic pathologist who conducted Meyiwa's postmortem, neighbours, and some of the people who were in the house the night Meyiwa was killed. For security reasons, it did not divulge who would be called from those who were in the house. 

Baloyi also said there would be a trial within a trial regarding the confessions some of the accused are alleged to have made. 

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela asked Baloyi if there would be issues about the integrity of the crime scene, to which he responded, "yes". 

The matter will be back in court on Monday, when the prosecution will call its first witness. 

