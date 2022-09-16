5m ago

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Revelations of a love triangle, tension between lawyer and witness

Alex Patrick
Bongani Ntanzi (centre) in blue, was identified as being in a tussle with Senzo Meyiwa when the gun went off. He is flanked by accused 1 Muzikawukhulelwa on the left and Sibiya,Mthobisi Ncube on the right.
PHOTO: Alex Patrick/News24
  • A lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial put it to a witness that there was a love triangle between the soccer star, girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, and Khumalo's sister, Zandi.
  • However, the witness, Meyiwa's friend Tumelo Madlala, said he knew nothing about that.
  • There was also some tension between Madlala and one of the lawyers.

A lawyer in the trial into the murder of former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana player Senzo Meyiwa has revealed that a witness will testify that the soccer star was not only dating Kelly Khumalo, but was also involved in a sexual relationship with her sister, Zandi Khumalo-Gumede.

This was revealed during the cross-examination of the State's third witness, Tumelo Madlala, who was Meyiwa's friend and was at the crime scene.

Bongani Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Ncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Ntuli are on trial for the murder of the soccer star at Kelly Khumalo's Vosloorus home on 26 October 2014.

Guards rush towards the judge's chambers
Guards rush towards the judge's chambers after advocate Malesela Teffo went to see judge Tshifhiwa Maumela.
News24 PHOTO: Alex Patrick/News24

TT Thobane, who represents Ntanzi, Sibiya, Ncube, and Maphisa, told Madlala a witness would testify that Khumalo had asked Zandi to keep an eye on Meyiwa because she was busy with her music career.

Due to Khumalo's absence, Meyiwa began having an affair with Khumalo-Gumede, Thobane said.

"I won't deny or admit that because I know that Senzo loved women," Madlala responded.

The lawyer then asked if that still made Meyiwa a good person in Madlala's view.

However, Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela questioned the relevance of the question.

Madlala also testified during cross-examination that Meyiwa had asked him to watch a game with him that weekend.

He said Khumalo sent him money to travel there from KwaZulu-Natal.

"Seems as if you are always being given money. Money to go [to Vosloorus] and money to get back?" the lawyer asked.

Advocate Malesela Teffo tries to speak with prosecutor, advocate George Baloyi, after a surprise arrival at court.

"Yes," Madlala responded. 

It was also revealed that Madlala received money to appear in a Netflix documentary about Meyiwa's murder, which aired before the trial.

"I was [paid], I'm not going to deny it. I told them they were doing it at [the expense] of my spare time."

Later during the questioning, Thobane accused Madlala of turning his answers into essays. When Madlala interrupted him, Thobane asked him to "behave".

At one stage, Thobane raised his voice and said, "Is it clear?" to which Madlala responded: "Don't shout at me. Don't shout at me. Don't shout at me."

Maumela took off his glasses and asked with a smile: "Mr Thobane, what are you starting now?"

He responded: 

Your lordship, the witness, is interrupting while I'm asking questions, and it's not good behaviour because there is an interpreter who must interpret.

The judge said to Thobane: "Yesterday you interrupted me. I never shouted at you. He is saying, 'Don't shout at me.' Can we adhere to that? He is not right to interrupt, but you cannot shout at him."

The questioning continued and Madlala said he was also paid for private photos of Meyiwa that were used in the documentary.

"I put it to you, you were given money to testify," the lawyer continued.

Madlala responded: "Maybe you can inform me better. You have all the details."

"I'm not here to answer your questions," Thobane said. 

"I put it to you, you were coached on how to testify." 

Madlala, however, responded: "Those are lies. Those are lies. Those are lies."

According to Thobane, there were no intruders who murdered Meyiwa. Longwe Twala, who was dating Zandi at the time, had an argument about the affair with Zandi when a gunshot went off.

Madlala denied this.

The trial continues.


