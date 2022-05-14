1h ago

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Senior detective who died not a crucial witness, role was 'limited' - NPA

accreditation
Jenni Evans
The late Senzo Meyiwa.
(Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images
  • The NPA says the late Brigadier Philani Ndlovu's statement regarding the Meyiwa murder scene had not yet been taken. 
  • He was described as having a "limited" role at the scene. 
  • Ndlovu had been the Gauteng head of detectives; he was on pension at the time of his death.

A statement relating to Senzo Meyiwa's murder in 2014 had not yet been taken when one of the senior detectives, Brigadier Philani Ndlovu, died on Wednesday. 

This was revealed by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in a statement on Saturday, which said he was not regarded as a crucial witness because his role was "limited". 

Ndlovu died on Wednesday.

He was on retirement from the SA Police Service at the time of his death. 

The NPA offered condolences on his passing. 

READ | Senzo Meyiwa case: Ex-head of detectives in Gauteng and witness in murder trial dies

The NPA's spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana, said: "His role was limited to his presence at the place of the incident and the management of the crime scene.

"There are several other witnesses who will give relevant evidence on the merits of the case. 

"The State is still confident that it has sufficient evidence to ensure a successful prosecution in this case."

Muzikawukhulelwa S'Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntulijave are on trial for the murder.

The five men are accused of killing Meyiwa at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus, Boksburg, on 26 October 2014.

