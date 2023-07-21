1h ago

Senzo Meyiwa trial: SMSes between Khumalo sisters paint picture of unhappy Kelly, court hears

Belinda Pheto
Five accused men in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial stand in the dock at Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.
Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images
  • Messages appeared to show Kelly Khumalo was unhappy in her relationship with Senzo Meyiwa. 
  • SMSes showed Khumalo tried to end the relationship with Meyiwa before he was killed. 
  • Five men are on trial for his murder.

Cellphone messages between Kelly Khumalo and her sister, Zandile, which were revealed in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Friday, painted a picture of Kelly being frustrated with her lover, Senzo Meyiwa.

At some point, she tried to break up with him over an SMS, but it never went through.

On Friday, advocate Zithulele Nxumalo for Mthokoziseni Maphisa continued his cross-examination of Zandile, who is the first State witness.

Maphisa, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are on trial for allegedly killing the Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates star in 2014.

They face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

Nxumalo asked Zandile to tell the court about Kelly's relationship with Meyiwa.

"All I can say is that they had a normal relationship, which had its ups and downs, just like any other relationship," she said.

Nxumalo then went through text messages downloaded from Kelly and Zandile's phones.

In one of Kelly's text messages to Zandile, she told her sister how she regretted being in a relationship with Meyiwa.

"I regret the day I allowed Senzo into my life. Now look at all his lies are messing up our lives…

"I'm emotionally drained. I sometimes feel Senzo got a dark cloud in my life. I regret not ending things with him.

"When the SMS didn't go through when I tried to end things with him, I feel like God is deliberately sabotaging me by keeping this man in my life," stated one text read by Nxumalo.

Asked what was happening when those messages were sent to her, Zandile said she was not entirely sure.

She added her observation was that Meyiwa was not an honest man.

What I know is that Senzo loved Kelly, Kelly loved Senzo.


"It wasn't sitting well with Kelly that Senzo was not honest enough to choose between her and Mandisa because when he was with one [of the two women], he would say things to the other and something else to the other.

"It was a back and forth between the two," Zandile told the court.

In another message sent by Kelly to Zandile, she texted: "Senzo's mom is talking to every radio station in Durban, saying that it would be my fault if she died of a heart attack. Can you believe this woman?"

Asked by Nxumalo what was happening, Zandile responded by saying she was unsure, but it could be her sister confiding in her.

"What I know is that sisters do talk. When something is bothering the other, she will tell the other," she said.

Zandile told the court Kelly was madly in love with Meyiwa, despite the challenges.

"Kelly couldn't let go of Senzo, even though he was dishonest. What I know about my sister is that when my sister loves someone, she loves loudly, with everything she has," she said.

The trial resumed this week after the first one was nullified.

The judge who previously presided over the case, Judge Tshifiwa Maumela, fell ill, and it became apparent he would be unable to continue presiding over it.

Maumela was suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The trial continues.


