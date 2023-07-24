48m ago

Senzo Meyiwa trial: State will not call Kelly Khumalo, prosecutor tells court

Belinda Pheto
The trial against five men accused of killing the former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana star Senzo Meyiwa continued in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday. File image.
Tebogo Letsie
  • The State will not call Kelly Khumalo as a witness.
  • There was a heated verbal exchange between the defence counsel and a State witness.
  • The defence maintained there was no robbery or intruders on the night Senzo Meyiwa was shot. 

Singer Kelly Khumalo is not on the State's witness list in the trial of five men accused of killing her boyfriend, Senzo Meyiwa, in 2014.

The prosecutor, advocate George Baloyi, on Monday confirmed to the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that she would not be called as a witness.

It matter came up during the cross-examination of her sister, Zandile Khumalo, the State's first witness.

Advocate Zithulele Nxumalo, for the defence, told Zandile there were contradictions in the statements given by the occupants in the house when Meyiwa was shot in October 2014.

"You told this court the first gunshot was in the kitchen. But a statement by your sister, Kelly, suggests the struggle was in the dining room," said Nxumalo.

READ | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: 'There were no intruders' - defence advocate puts to witness

Zandile said she couldn't answer, and that he was welcome to call Kelly to ask her because she was still alive.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng then asked Baloyi whether the State would call Kelly as a witness - to which Baloyi responded, "no".

Nxumalo told the court the defence would bring an application for Kelly to testify.

This was followed by a heated exchange after Nxumalo told Zandile to stop giving long-winded answers.

Zandile said: 

Please watch your tone when you speak to me. I am not your wife; I am someone else's wife.

Mokgoatlheng interjected - and said the court's decorum should be maintained.

Nxumalo then said to Zandile: "I put it to you that the deceased was killed by someone in the house."

Zandile replied: "What I'm saying is people came in and shot Senzo. There were intruders; they shot Senzo. I'm not lying. I don't care how often you try to say what you are saying; my response will remain the same. You can say it 50 times differently, my response will be the same."

The trial continues.  

