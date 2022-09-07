Senzo Meyiwa trial: State witness says crime scene report shows his version of events is true

Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead in Vosloorus in 2014.

The State's first witness Sergeant Thabo Mosia's earlier testimony has contradicted information contained in an affidavit by former Gauteng head of detectives Brigadier Philani Ndlovu.

During cross-examination, Mosia said his crime scene report showed that his version of events was true.

Forensic detective Sergeant Thabo Mosia has maintained that a crime scene report backs up his contention that former Gauteng head of detectives, Brigadier Philani Ndlovu, helped him at the crime scene where Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was killed.

The cross-examination of Mosia, the State's first witness in the Meyiwa murder trial, continued in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, advocate Zandile Mshololo, who represents one of the five accused, put Ndlovu's statement to Mosia, who was the first forensic detective on the scene.

Ndlovu's affidavit, which formed part of the second docket in the case, was commissioned in 2019, nearly four years after Meyiwa was shot dead at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, on 26 October 2014.

News24 previously reported about the existence of two dockets, both relating to the Meyiwa murder.

READ | Senzo Meyiwa: Defence lawyer drops application to record 'irregularity' with second docket

The first docket is currently before court, and the accused are Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya; Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi; Mthobisi Prince Mncube; Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa; and Fisokuhle Ntuli.

The second docket allegedly came to different findings on what transpired on the night Meyiwa was murdered, with an entirely different set of suspects.

Ndlovu's statement disputes evidence by Mosia about their interactions on the night Meyiwa was shot.

These contradictions include that Ndlovu did not give Mosia the address of the crime scene but helped him by pointing out exhibits.

Crime scene report

While Mosia initially said Ndlovu had signed his crime scene report, he sought to clarify this on Wednesday during his cross-examination.

During the cross-examination by Mshololo, Mosia conceded that Ndlovu's signature was not on the report. He said what he meant was that Ndlovu had written down his name and contact details. Mosia had previously said a portion of the report was filled out by Ndlovu.

He also pointed out that Ndlovu had been the requestor and had filled in that portion of the report. Mosia completed the complainant part of the report but listed Ndlovu as the complainant.

ALSO READ | Meyiwa murder trial: police expert sticks to his guns, disagrees with another cop

He said this was because Ndlovu had instructed him to come to the scene.

The court also heard that Mosia left the crime scene to attend to two other crimes – one of arson and a business robbery.

Mshololo asserted that Mosia had prioritised the other crimes over the Meyiwa case.

However, Mosia denied this and said he treated all crime scenes the same. Mosia also testified that other police officers were present when he left the Meyiwa crime scene.

The trial continues.



