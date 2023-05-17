Senzo Meyiwa trial: Teffo back in court to 'make submissions', despite being disbarred

The Senzo Meyiwa trial resumed on Wednesday.

Arguments were heard regarding an application for a witness to testify without a live broadcast.

The proceedings were marred as disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo attempted to address the judge.

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial was again marred by the antics of disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo on Wednesday, when he attempted to make submissions to the court as a supposed watching brief.

The five men accused of murdering the former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria for continuation of their trial on Wednesday.

The court was still dealing with an application by the State that the next witness' testimony not be recorded live by broadcast media.

At one point during the proceedings, advocate Zandile Mshololo, representing one of the accused, said she had been asked by Teffo to tell the court that he was present, on a watching brief.

Teffo then addressed the court, telling Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela that he merely wanted Mshololo to introduce him, so he could stand up and explain his presence.

Teffo said he was given instructions by Sifiso Meyiwa, the brother of the murdered soccer player, and the Orlando Pirates supporters club.

He claimed the witness was of great interest to Sifiso and the supporters club.

Maumela attempted to stop Teffo from addressing the court on several occasions.

"Please sit down, or I will order that you be taken out, you are disturbing us," Maumela said. "This is an interruption, and it's rude, if you ask me."

He then told Teffo that watching briefs don't address the court - but made no mention that Teffo was disbarred and could not appear in court as a legal practitioner.

Teffo said he was not just a watching brief because he had proper instructions. He said he was in court to bring a submission in relation to the witness.

Maumela said:

When you submit whatever, it will be for me to decide whether I take it.

However, Maumela did not allow Teffo to make any submissions.

After the legal representatives finished their arguments, Maumela asked that they all meet in the corridor to discuss the way forward.

Teffo attempted to join, but was stopped by security guards.

When Maumela returned and court was back in session, he postponed the matter to Thursday, when he will rule on the application.

Teffo's appearance in court comes just days after the Legal Practice Council lodged an urgent application to have him held in contempt of court for continuing to practise as an advocate.