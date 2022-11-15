1h ago

add bookmark

Senzo Meyiwa trial: There were no intruders, fight broke out when Longe Twala arrived - defense lawyer

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
Bongani Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Ncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa (hidden from view) and Fisokuhle Ntuli in the dock for the murder of Senzo Meyiwa.
Bongani Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Ncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa (hidden from view) and Fisokuhle Ntuli in the dock for the murder of Senzo Meyiwa.
Alex Patrick
  • Longe Twala was placed at the centre of the fight that broke out at the house in Vosloorus where Senzo Meyiwa was murdered.
  • Defence lawyer TT Thobane argued in court no intruders entered the house. 
  • Thobane says Twala was unhappy Meyiwa had a relationship with his girlfriend and with her sister, Kelly Khumalo.

The lawyer representing four of the five people accused of Senzo Meyiwa's murder has put Longe Twala at the centre of the fight that broke out at the Vosloorus house where the former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was murdered.

During the cross-examination of Meyiwa's close friend, Tumelo Madlala, in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday, advocate TT Thobane questioned Madlala on what happened inside the house where Meyiwa was killed.

Madlala, a State witness, was also in the Vosloorus house when Meyiwa was shot dead on 26 October 2014.

Bongani Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Ncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Ntuli are on trial for Meyiwa's murder.

The first four accused are represented by Thobane, while advocate Zandile Mshololo represents Ntuli.

During testimony on Tuesday, Madlala told the court a fight broke out in the house between Meyiwa and an intruder.

He said Meyiwa pinned the intruder's hand against a wall.

According to Madlala's testimony, the second intruder, who was armed, was short in stature, had dreads, and was wearing a hat.

He said visibility in the house was good, and the television was also on.

However, Thobane disagreed with Madlala's testimony.

He said:

I put it to you that there were no people who entered the house. There was fighting between people who were inside the house after Longwe Twala entered the house.


"He [Twala] was not happy that the deceased [Meyiwa] had a relationship with his girlfriend and also with her sister, Kelly Khumalo," Thobane told Madlala.

Madlala disagreed and said, "the fact there were no intruders who entered the house is a lie".

He was adamant Ntanzi was one of the intruders who entered the house.

Madlala said he fled to a room and later heard a gunshot go off.

"I heard people crying inside the house, and I could not open the door. The door was opened by Mthokozisi [Twala] with a spoon," he told the court.

Thobane also questioned Madlala's testimony that he assisted in dragging Meyiwa to a car after he was shot.

According to Madlala's earlier statements, he was injured and walking with crutches before the incident.

"How could it be possible for you to carry Senzo when you were on crutches and limping?" Thobane asked.  

READ | Senzo Meyiwa murder: Kelly Khumalo's lawyer still may not conduct watching brief, access documents

Madlala said he had already explained that only his left two toes were injured, not his entire foot.

"I don't stand balancing on my toes."

Thobane told the court his clients were assaulted after they were arrested.

He said his client, Ntanzi, provided the police with bank statements to prove he was in KwaZulu-Natal when Meyiwa was killed.

Madlala, however, added Ntanzi was lying and should "bring the evidence".

Thobane said the other accused were arrested in prison.

Earlier on Tuesday, Thobane questioned Madlala on the whereabouts of Meyiwa's cellphone.

"I don't know where it is," he responded.

Thobane told Madlala the pictures he provided for the Netflix documentary were taken from Meyiwa's cellphone.

"It’s a lie. I deny that," he said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
senzo meyiwapretoriagautengcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 956 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
28% - 4263 votes
I don't use Twitter
66% - 10103 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.28
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.61
-1.3%
Rand - Euro
17.96
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.62
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.4%
Gold
1,771.37
+0.0%
Silver
21.76
-1.1%
Palladium
2,083.04
+2.6%
Platinum
1,021.50
-0.2%
Brent Crude
93.14
-3.1%
Top 40
66,525
+0.4%
All Share
72,999
+0.2%
Resource 10
72,798
+1.3%
Industrial 25
87,561
+0.8%
Financial 15
15,771
-1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life

11h ago

'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now...

12h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now there are 4 campuses
'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record

10 Nov

'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (2.5.22318.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo