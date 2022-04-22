1h ago

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Why accused's lawyer objected to presence of Kelly Khumalo's watching brief

Lwandile Bhengu
Kelly Khumalo.
Kelly Khumalo.
  • One of the lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa trial says the presence of Kelly Khumalo's lawyer, who is conducting a watching brief, makes him uncomfortable.
  • However, Magdalene Moonsamy called Malesela Teffo's objection unnecessary.
  • The trial was postponed to Monday, at which time the first witness will take the stand. 

The lawyer representing four of the five men charged with the murder of Senzo Meyiwa told the court the presence of Kelly Khumalo's lawyer conducting a watching brief makes him uncomfortable. 

As the trial got underway in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, the lawyer, advocate Malesela Teffo, objected to the presence of Khumalo's lawyer, Magdalene Moonsamy, because Khumalo was named as a victim of robbery with aggravating circumstances in one of the charges the men face. 

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifiso Ntuli have been charged with murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

"The charges have been read and charge three (robbery with aggravating circumstances) has been amended  and is talking about Kelly Khumalo having been robbed and her mother having been robbed. So now Moonsamy is a watching brief and every time she goes and gives Kelly feedback, and she is also getting our documents," said Teffo. 

BOKSBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 27: Five suspects
Five suspects in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.

"These are classified documents of the court and cannot just be given to everybody. That's my concern. What if Kelly becomes a State witness tomorrow, but her watching [brief] is here. Why is Kelly concerned about a watching brief? Why can't everybody in that house have a watching brief?"

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela did not entertain Teffo's request to have Moonsamy removed, saying watching briefs were a common thing in cases. 

Maumela told Teffo to sit down, adding that Moonsamy might be uncomfortable with his presence as well. 

Speaking after the proceedings, Moonsamy said Teffo's objection was unnecessary.  

"There are five accused who are all pleading not guilty to five counts. Now you have a situation where there is a watching brief around the fact that there has been so much media hype.

"Apart from that, there is a constitutional right. Watching briefs are something that we should have more of in society. It is a constitutional right for any person whether they are accused or not," she said. 

Senzo Meyiwa
Senzo Meyiwa.

"In this case, the objection was unfounded, absolutely vexatious and scandalous because it was intended to remove me and my right as a legal practitioner, and remove the constitutional right of my client.

"He defends the rights of his clients and their constitutional rights, but devalues the right of my client and the rights of an officer of the court."

Teffo said that, because of the judge's ruling, there was nothing much he could do because the State had no problem with Moonsamy's presence. 

"I want this case finished. I want Kelly to come if she is going to be a witness. I want her tomorrow or yesterday. We are waiting for her," he said. 

The matter was postponed to Monday when the first witness is expected to take the stand.


