Senzo Meyiwa trial: Why court dismissed murder-accused's letter, testimony regarding prison conditions

One of the men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa claimed to be subjected to inhumane conditions in prison.

In a letter, he said he was kept in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day and did not have access to a television, radio or newspaper.

The court said the issues raised in the letter were not in its sphere or periphery.

One of the men accused of murdering former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa failed in his bid to get the court to address his prison conditions.

He claimed to have been kept in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day.

Mthobisi Prince Mncube and his four co-accused appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The court was set to hear a challenge on whether it had jurisdiction to hear the trial.

However, advocate Malesela Teffo, who represents four of the accused, abandoned this application because he had asked the National Director of Public Prosecution to stop the prosecution.

After the court dispensed formalities around the application no longer being heard, Teffo presented a letter, written by Mncube, regarding the prison conditions at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility in Tshwane.

The State and the defence counsel for accused five objected to the letter being handed to the court.

The State prosecutor, advocate George Baloyi, said the letter should first be raised with the prison to give them an opportunity to respond.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela eventually allowed the letter to be read into the record.

Prison conditions

According to the letter, Mncube said he had been subjected to inhumane conditions at the prison.

He claimed that these conditions had impacted on his ability to focus on the trial.

Mncube alleged that he was kept in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day, with one hour outside for exercise.

He added that he was barred from listening to the radio, watching television or reading books and newspapers.

He alleged that he could not call his family because the prison's public phones were not in working order.

Mncube said the food in prison was not fit for human consumption.

Mncube was then allowed to testify in court about the letter's contents.

He repeated claims of being assaulted when he first arrived at the prison.

These claims were also raised at the start of the trial.

He said prison conditions had been better in Johannesburg, where he had been serving a sentence for a separate crime before being transferred to Pretoria to stand trial for the Meyiwa murder.

After a short adjournment, Maumela had already made up his mind before allowing the State to cross-examine Mncube, and also called for the head of the Kgosi Mampuru prison to give evidence.

Maumela said he was propelled to allow the letter and testimony because he was under the impression that Mncube's life was under threat.

Teffo had told the court that Mncube could be "six feet under" if this was not dealt with expeditiously.

The court had made the inference that Mncube was either being tortured or severely assaulted.

However, Mncube's letter made no mention of any assault or his life being under threat.

Maumela said the letter and Mncube's testimony had nothing to do with the matter before the court - and that nothing was forthcoming on which he could make a ruling.

Instead, Maumela said Teffo should raise the issue with the prison or bring an application to the court to deal with the prison conditions allegedly faced by Mncube.

Maumela said he sympathised, but that, ultimately, the issues raised were not in his sphere or periphery, which would entitle him to make a ruling.

However, the court offered its own opinion on solitary confinement, calling it inhumane and unconstitutional.

Shortly after Maumela concluded, Teffo informed the court that he was withdrawing as defence counsel for accused one to four.

Without substantiation, Teffo said he was withdrawing because of alleged harassment he faced at the hands of the court, police and National Prosecuting Authority.

Teffo further claimed, without providing evidence, that this harassment was part of a plan hatched in President Cyril Ramaphosa's office because he (Teffo) had interfered with so-called "plans" to pin Meyiwa's murder on the accused before the court.