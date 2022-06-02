13m ago

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Why the defence wants to open case against Kelly Khumalo's lawyer

Alex Mitchley
Kelly Khumalo.
Photo: Tebogo Letsie/City Press/Gallo Images
  • Kelly Khumalo's attorney, Magdalene Moonsamy, may be slapped with a charge of defeating the ends of justice.
  • This was after the defence team of four of the men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa said they would lay the charge.
  • The defence, however, did not detail exactly what Moonsamy did or said.

The defence team of four of the men accused of murdering former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa said they would open a case of defeating the ends of justice against singer Kelly Khumalo's attorney, Magdalene Moonsamy.

The decision to open a criminal case against Moonsamy emanated from interviews she gave to different media houses after Khumalo was implicated in the death of Meyiwa. 

Meyiwa was shot at Khumalo's house in Vosloorus, Boksburg, on 26 October 2014.

Muzikawukhulelwa S'Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli were charged with the murder.

On Wednesday, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria heard that a witness, to be called by the defence, would testify that Khumalo shot Meyiwa by "mistake", using a revolver brought to the house by Longwe Twala.

This was according to advocate Malesela Teffo, representing four of the accused, who placed it on record during the cross-examination of the State's first witness, Sergeant Thabo Mosia.

Following the bombshell dropped by Teffo in court, Moonsamy gave multiple interviews to different media houses. 

Moonsamy told News24 that they questioned the existence of a so-called eyewitness.

Moonsamy said:

These are just allegations made by an eyewitness we do not know.

"We need to know, based on facts, and not imagination of any kind - and, if that's the case, why isn't it that those who were in the house were not brought to testify to test the evidence against their version or [the] statement."

Moonsamy also said they would be taking legal action. 

Teffo's instructing attorney, TT Thobane, told journalists on Thursday that he would be laying a charge of defeating the ends of justice against Moonsamy.

"Whatever action she wants to take is an attempt to threaten our witnesses. This is tantamount to defeating the ends of justice," Thobane said. 

Thobane did not detail exactly what Moonsamy said that could be regarded as a threat to the defence witnesses or amounted to defeating the ends of justice. 

He merely said: 

Whatever she said, it intimidates witnesses. Can you say if you are going to sue someone and that person must come and be a witness, you think that that person will come forward and be a witness?

He added that he would lay a complaint against Moonsamy with the Legal Practice Council. 

Earlier, advocate Zandile Mshololo, who represents one of the accused, was cross-examining Mosia, sifting through all the evidence he collected when he arrived at the scene. 

Mshololo honed in on the fact that Mosia did not take fingerprints or DNA swabs from the door which the accused allegedly used to gain entry into the house.

She asserted that Mosia had failed to collect crucial evidence. 

Mosia said he took the decision not to check for DNA or fingerprints on the door as many people had used it as the point of entry into the house.

The trial continues.

