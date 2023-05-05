1h ago

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Witness recalls being scared, shocked when armed man demanded money, cellphones

Alex Mitchley
Bongani Ntanzi (centre) in blue, was identified as being in a tussle with Senzo Meyiwa when the gun went off. He is flanked by accused 1 Muzikawukhulelwa on the left and Sibiya,Mthobisi Ncube on the right.
PHOTO: Alex Patrick/News24
  • The five men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa are currently on trial in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.
  • Mthokozisi Thwala, an eyewitness, is on the witness stand. 
  • Thwala testified that he was scared when he saw a man armed with a firearm demanding money and cellphones. 

Mthokozisi Thwala, an eyewitness to former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa's murder, recounted that he was scared and shocked when two people entered the house demanding money and cellphones.

The five men accused of murdering the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Friday, where the trial continued, with Thwala under cross-examination.

Thwala, a friend of the soccer player, was one of seven adults in the Vosloorus house when Meyiwa was shot and killed on 26 October 2014.

The other people in the house included Meyiwa's girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, her mother, her sister, Zandi, Longwe Twala, who was dating Zandi, and another one of Meyiwa's friends, Tumelo Madlala.

Advocate Sipho Ramosepele, representing two of the accused, started his cross-examination on Thursday afternoon, which continued on Friday, until he fell ill around tea-time.

He asked that the matter be postponed to Monday because he was not feeling well.

Before the matter was postponed, Ramosepele's line of questioning concerned Thwala's testimony about the two people who entered the house through the kitchen, and into the TV lounge where they were seated, and demanded cellphones and money.

He asked whether the kitchen door leading outside was locked or closed, and whether Thwala heard anything before the two men entered.

Thwala said he could not recall whether the kitchen door was locked or closed, and he did not hear the men coming in.

In fact, when he saw the first man, he initially thought it was a neighbour, Thwala testified.

He then noticed the firearm being brandished by the first man.

Thwala said he then became scared and shocked.

Thwala testified that the man was not pointing the firearm at anyone, but said he was "swerving" it, so that you could see he had a weapon in his hand.

Under-cross examination, Thwala said the man sounded severe when he demanded money and cellphones.

"The tone of his voice was strong and firm," Thwala said.

As he said in his evidence-in-chief, Thwala said the first person to react was Longwe Twala, who got up from the couch, went to the first man, pushed him out of the way, and left the house through the kitchen door.

Straight after that, Meyiwa got up and pushed the first man into the kitchen, according to Twala.

In the kitchen, a scuffle allegedly broke out involving Meyiwa, Madlala, Zandi, her mother and the two men.

Thwala said he grabbed his cellphone and went to the kitchen, where the scuffle was unfolding.

He testified that one of Khumalo's children was standing next to him.

It was during this scuffle that a shot went off.

Thwala previously testified that, after the gunshot, he ran out of the house and jumped into the neighbour's yard.

He later returned to find Meyiwa lying on the floor in the TV lounge, and he had a gunshot wound in his chest.

Under cross-examination, Thwala said he could not remember the firearm's colour or length.

He also could not give more details about the sharp object/knife held by the other man.

senzo meyiwamthokozisi thwalapretoriagautengcrime and courts
