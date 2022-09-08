Senzo Meyiwa was dead, had bullet wound to his chest, first cop to arrive at scene tells court

The first police officer to arrive at the crime scene where Senzo Meyiwa was shot, has taken the stand to give evidence.

He is the second witness in the murder trial.

The police officer testified about how he was alerted to a shooting in progress and the events that unfolded thereafter.

The first police officer to arrive at the scene where Senzo Meyiwa was shot has given evidence about what happened that day.

Sergeant Patrick Mlungisi Mthethwa testified about how he was alerted to a shooting in progress and the events that unfolded thereafter.

Some of his testimony, however, contradicts that of the first witness, Sergeant Thabo Mosia.

Police were first alerted about the shooting of the former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper after they received a call of a shooting in progress at 20:53 on 26 October 2014.

Mthethwa testified in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday as the State's second witness in the murder trial of the soccer player.

In his evidence-in-chief, Mthethwa - who is stationed at the Vosloorus police station and works in the Crime Prevention Unit - said he was arresting someone with the help of his colleague, a Sergeant Mathebula, when they received a call about a shooting in progress.

The call came through the radio control centre at 20:53.

After being provided with the street address and house number, Mthethwa and his colleague made their way to the crime scene, which was the Vosloorus house where Meyiwa had been shot.

Mthethwa said they arrived at the address about eight to 10 minutes later. There, they were met by a man named Themba.

According to Mthethwa, Themba said he had also been called to the house by his sister, who he referred to as Ma'Khumalo, and that someone had been shot and rushed to hospital.

He later clarified Ma'Khumalo was Kelly Khumalo's mother. Kelly was dating Meyiwa at the time of his murder.

"Because he [Themba] couldn't give us information as to what happened in the house, we then decided to go to the hospital," Mthethwa said.

However, before leaving for the hospital, he added Themba unlocked the kitchen door, and they quickly walked through the house.

Following the quick walkthrough, Mthethwa said he could not tell if the shooting happened inside or outside the house.

He also testified that as he and Mathebula were about to leave, a neighbour alerted them to two men she saw running from the house towards a nearby park.

The police officers did not pursue this information and instead went to the hospital.

At the hospital, they met a lady in a BMW who told them Meyiwa had been shot.

A nurse then took them to a room where they found Meyiwa's body, Mthethwa told the court.

He added Meyiwa was dead and had a bullet wound to the chest. After viewing the body, they also met a woman who introduced herself as Ma'Khumalo.

Ma'Khumalo and the two police officers then returned to the house together, where she informed Mthethwa of what happened.

On his second visit to the house, he cordoned off the area before going into the house where he found a spent casing, a crutch and hat on the kitchen floor, and two beer cans in the lounge.

Contradicting himself, Mthethwa later said: "Kelly's mother appeared with the hat and said it belongs to the people; the ones who came there and committed the incident."

Following more questions by prosecutor advocate George Baloyi, Mthethwa again testified the hat was found on the floor.

He said he then called the police station to dispatch the relevant people, including a detective.

Later, a detective, who Mthethwa identified as a Captain Zwane, arrived at the crime scene.

Mthethwa and his colleague took Zwane through the scene.

He testified Zwane also interviewed Ma'Khumalo and that Sergeant Thabo Mosia, who was the State's first witness, later arrived as the first forensic detective on the scene.

In his testimony, Mthethwa referred to Mosia as the photographer.

According to him, Mosia spoke to Zwane about the scene.

Mosia had, however, testified Brigadier Philani Ndlovu was the one who had taken him through the crime scene.

Mthethwa also said "a task team" arrived and Ndlovu was part of it.

He added Mosia arrived shortly before Ndlovu.

This, however, contradicts Mosia's testimony that he met Ndlovu at the scene.

Continuing with his testimony, Mthethwa said: "The task team said seeing as it was a high-profile matter, they were going to take over, so we may be excused."

He added they left the house but kept guard outside.

Mthethwa's statement of what happened was signed and commissioned by 22:00 on the day of the murder.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli are currently on trial for the murder of Meyiwa.

They also face charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances and attempted murder.



