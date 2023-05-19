15m ago

Senzo Meyiwa’s girlfriend fought with his wife at hospital after he was pronounced dead, court hears

Kelly Khumalo.
  • The trial of men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa continued on Friday with evidence from Zandie Khumalo.
  • She testified that two intruders entered the house demanding money and cellphones before Meyiwa was shot.
  • After Meyiwa was declared dead at the hospital, Khumalo said her sister and the soccer player's wife and friends fought. 

After former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was declared dead in hospital, his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo allegedly removed his earrings and watch before getting into a fight with his wife Mandisa Mkhize.

This was the testimony of Kelly's sister Zandie Khumalo, who is on the witness stand in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, where five men are on trial for the murder of the soccer star. 

Meyiwa was shot and killed in Kelly's mother's house in Vosloorus, Boksburg, on 26 October 2014.

Testifying on Friday, Khumalo said that after Meyiwa was shot by two intruders, they rushed him to a hospital in his BMW X6. 

Kelly was driving, while Khumalo, Tumelo Madlala and Mthokozisi Thwala sat in the back with Meyiwa. 

"When Senzo entered the right back door, I pulled him from under his arms into the vehicle," Khumalo said. 

En-route to hospital, Khumalo said she touched Meyiwa's face and told him to keep his eyes open, saying they were almost at the hospital. 

Khumalo became emotional as she told the court that she was trying to keep Meyiwa conscious. 

Once at the hospital, Khumalo said she ran in and screamed for help. 

Later, Khumalo and Kelly's mother arrived at the hospital and asked where Meyiwa was. 

She was directed to the room where he had been taken by hospital staff. 

Khumalo said:

My mother then walked towards that room and a few seconds later, my mother started crying.

She said her mother and a doctor told them that Meyiwa had died.

"Kelly then requested to see him and asked me to accompany her inside there."

Khumalo recalled that Kelly went into the room and started talking to Meyiwa, but she could not remember what she said. 

According to Khumalo, her sister then removed Meyiwa's earrings and his watch, after kissing him on the forehead. 

She told the court that later on, more people arrived at the hospital, including Mkhize.

Khumalo said Mkhize and her friends walked towards Kelly and started pulling out her braids. 

She said that Kelly was being assaulted while Mkhize was screaming, "You killed him."

Khumalo said she stopped the fight and told Mkhize that it was not the time to fight. 

Thereafter, they left back to the house.

This version conflicted with that of Thwala, who said there was a fight at the hospital but that Mkhize was not involved as she was standing with him. 

Meanwhile, Madlala had also testified that Meyiwa's girlfriend and wife had fought.

