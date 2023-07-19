'Senzo, stay with us': Zandile Khumalo breaks down as she recalls trying to keep Senzo Meyiwa alive

Zandile Khumalo broke down in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria when she testified in the trial of five men accused of the murder of former Orlando Pirates footballer, Senzo Meyiwa.

She told the court she kept talking to Meyiwa during the 10-minute drive to the hospital.

By the time her mother arrived at the hospital, Meyiwa was dead.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria had to adjourn briefly to give Zandile Khumalo a chance to gather herself after she broke down while testifying about Senzo Meyiwa's last moments alive and their race to get him medical help.



Khumalo, who was one of six people in the house where the former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana was killed in October 2014, is a State witness in the trial.

The five accused, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli, are charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and the possession of firearms and ammunition without a licence.



Khumalo told the court that after loading Meyiwa into the BMW X6 that she claimed he owned with her sister, Kelly; they rushed him to Botshelong Private Hospital, which could have been about 10 minutes away.



"While en route to the hospital, I kept on putting pressure on the wound where he was shot and trying to make sure that he kept his eyes open. I kept touching him on his face and said: 'Senzo, Senzo, stay with us. We are about to get to the hospital'," she said.

But then she lifted Meyiwa's T-shirt and touched his stomach.

Zandile said as she teared up:

His temperature was different from the one I felt when I touched his face. He was cold.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng briefly adjourned to give her an opportunity to compose herself.



When they arrived at the hospital, she ran to get help, leaving Meyiwa in the car.

"I arrived at the reception and saw the emergency unit. Then I rushed there and screamed at the people I found there and said we have someone who has been shot. Then they rushed out with a stretcher, and I followed to point [out] where we had parked.

"They removed him from the car, but you could see he could not move," Khumalo said as she wept.

They were not allowed to be there while he was still being examined.

"We stood in the waiting room, next to the pharmacy, if I remember very well," she said.

Her boyfriend, Longe Twala, and her mother Gladness arrived and she showed her mother where Meyiwa was.



"In no time, I heard my mother burst out and crying, and then she came to us and said he is no more. We were all standing there, crying and hurt, and then, as we were seated, I saw Mr [Chico] Twala arrive. I don't know how he arrived; I just saw him arrive. He looked emotionally drained," she said.

The trial continues.



