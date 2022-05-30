10m ago

Serial armed robber in the dock for allegedly hitting Absa and Standard Bank 8 times in 4 months

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
A man has been charged with armed robbery.
News24
  • A lone robber allegedly hit Standard Bank and Absa branches in Cape Town eight times between November and March this year.
  • Sinako Magi allegedly made off with an undisclosed amount of cash during the heists. 
  • The Hawks arrested him on Friday in Khayelitsha. 

A Khayelitsha man appeared in court on Monday for allegedly robbing Standard Bank and Absa branches in Cape Town eight times in four months.   

Sinako Magi, 32, stands accused of single-handedly robbing the branches of the major banks between November 2021 and March 2022. 

"It is reported that the accused would walk into a bank and demand cash," Hawks' spokesperson Zinzi Hani said.

"The accused has been charged with armed robbery. The robberies date back to November 2021," she added.

According to the Hawks the suspect targeted branches in Bellville, Gugulethu, Elsiesriver, Keinvlei, and Kuilsriver. 

The Hawks' National Priority Violent Crime Unit arrested Magi in Khayelitsha on Friday. 

He appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Monday and the case was postponed to 6 June 2022 for him to get a lawyer. 

Magi was remanded in custody.

The Hawks refused to divulge any detail about how the accused forced bank tellers to hand over the cash, or how much he managed to take. Hani said divulging the modus operandi of the accused might give would-be robbers ideas. 

She added that she was not able to disclose the amount stolen.   


