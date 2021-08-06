Serial killer who preyed on elderly women gets three life terms behind bars

A serial murderer is expected to serve three life terms behind bars for the murder of three old women.

He has also been sentenced to a combined 50 years for robbery.

One of the women was killed while he was out on bail.



In a statement from police, it emerged that Shaun Oosthuizen was arrested in July 2018 for the robbery and murder of Henrietta Catharina Potgieter, 85, at the Macadamia Old Age Home in Mbombela. He was later released on bail.



On 1 September 2018, while out on bail, he strangled Barbara Esme Fenton, 74, to death at her home in Alberton, the court heard.

"The Hawks' investigation led to the arrest of Oosthuizen immediately after the incident, and he was further linked to another murder that occurred on 24 June 2018 where Engela Van Wyk, 86, was killed and robbed at Rus 'n Bietjie Old Age Home in Springs," Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said.

Oosthuizen was sentenced to life imprisonment for Van Wyk's murder and 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances. He was later sentenced to life imprisonment for Fenton's death and 20 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela has now handed him an additional sentence of life imprisonment for Potgieter's murder and 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

"He will serve a total of three life sentences for killing three old women and 50 years for further robbing them," said Sekgotodi.

