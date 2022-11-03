1h ago

add bookmark

Serial rapist pleads guilty to 93 rapes after decade-long reign of terror in Ekurhuleni

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Serial rapist Nkosinathi Phakathi has pleaded guilty to 90 counts of rape in the Gauteng High Court, sitting in Palm Ridge.
Serial rapist Nkosinathi Phakathi has pleaded guilty to 90 counts of rape in the Gauteng High Court, sitting in Palm Ridge.
PHOTO: Mfundekelwa Mkhulisi
  • A serial rapist has pleaded guilty to 93 rapes.
  • He targeted females aged 12 to 20 for about nine years in Ekurhuleni.  
  • He is expected to be sentenced next week. 

After preying on females – some as young as 12 – in Ekurhuleni for almost a decade, a serial rapist pleaded guilty to 148 charges in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Nkosinathi Emmanuel Phakathi, 32, initially faced 203 charges, but 55 of them were withdrawn.

He pleaded guilty to the remaining 148 charges, which include 93 of rape, as well as counts of sexual assault, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, theft and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Phakathi, who preyed on females aged 12 to 20 in Crystal Park, Putfontein, Benoni, and Daveyton has been in prison since his arrest in March 2021. He was shot in the leg while allegedly trying to flee and his leg had to be amputated. 

READ | Durban rapist jailed for 23 years for raping 8-year-old girl

The indictment spelt out Phakathi's reign of terror in Ekurhuleni.

He raped a 12-year-old girl in Benoni in June 2012 and three months later, raped a woman near Sgodi Cemetery in Daveyton.

Nkosinathi Phakathi walking down stairs with crutches
Alleged serial rapist Nkosinathi Phakathi briefly appeared in court, where his case was postponed.
Nkosinathi Phakathi on crutches, obscures face in court
Serial rapist Nkosinathi Phakathi has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of rape.

In 2015, he raped a 15-year-old girl in Barcelona, Benoni. He forced a nine-year-old boy to witness the rape and was charged in connection with that too.

A year later, he sexually abused a 16-year-old girl, forcing a 16-year-old boy to watch it.

Also, in 2016, he forced a 14-year-old boy to sexually abuse two 15-year-old girls in Etwatwa, and later sexually abused them himself.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

On 19 October 2015, he approached two women who were crossing a railway line and threatened them. Warning them that he was armed, he ordered them to follow him and when they got to a field next to the railway line, he instructed them to undress before he raped them.

In March 2017, he sexually abused and raped another 12-year-old, according to the indictment.

The last crime he committed was on the morning of 23 February 2021. He was at a woman's house and asked her to write down her mother's number for him. When she went to her bedroom to fetch some paper, he entered her house.

"He told her that he was a criminal and she should comply with his instructions; otherwise, he will stab her. He ordered her to undress and raped her repeatedly, with and without a condom. Thereafter he left," the indictment read.

 Phakathi is expected to be sentenced on 8 November.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrimerapecrime and courtsgender based violence
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should out of form Proteas captain Temba Bavuma be dropped for Thursday's T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No - He is our captain and dips in form happen to everyone.
23% - 1534 votes
Yes - Temba is nowhere right now and he needs to stand down if we are to have any chance of winning.
77% - 5115 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.43
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.76
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.95
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.59
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,621.20
-0.9%
Silver
19.02
-1.1%
Palladium
1,826.05
-1.8%
Platinum
919.26
-1.9%
Brent Crude
96.16
+1.6%
Top 40
59,320
-2.0%
All Share
65,891
-1.8%
Resource 10
60,530
-3.9%
Industrial 25
78,481
-1.4%
Financial 15
15,455
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
From losing her job to turning a profit: Khayelitsha mom used lockdown to make an...

7h ago

From losing her job to turning a profit: Khayelitsha mom used lockdown to make an upturn
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from...

02 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from telephone pole
PICS | Keeping it wheel: Gugulethu goes gaga for go-karts

02 Nov

PICS | Keeping it wheel: Gugulethu goes gaga for go-karts
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo