8h ago

add bookmark

Service on a bike: How Eldorado Park man took the plunge to bring much-needed services to his community

accreditation
Maxine Becket
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ready for the next delivery. (Supplied)
Ready for the next delivery. (Supplied)
  • One man's mission to provide a delivery service to his community has paved the way for other businesses to thrive.
  • He saw the gap in his community and took advantage of the lockdown to launch the delivery service.
  • The service has especially been helpful for the elderly and people with disabilities.

Armed with inspiration from another business and a community with few delivery services, an Eldorado Park resident has taken the plunge and launched his own delivery service.

Cleavon Playandi was inspired by a Cape Town business he saw on TV that couriers goods and saw he could fill the gap in his community - on a bicycle.

We Go Deliveries couriers packages from point A to point B, collects packages and even buys goods for its customers and delivers them.

This service had especially been helpful for people with disabilities, the elderly and people who were terminally ill, Playandi said.

Food and e-hailing services are not accessible or scarce in many of the areas he operates in, and he said his business had opened the door to residents to much-needed services.

While he is adamant he will continue using bicycles for delivery services, Playandi said his business could pave the way for local e-hailing services to venture into Eldorado Park.
we go deliveries,good news
Cleavon Playandi on one of his deliveries. (Supplied)

Perfect timing

He launched his business in the heart of lockdown but unlike many businesses which closed, his thrived.

"I was on time," Playandi said.

While many were locked indoors, We Go Deliveries took parcels from family to family, delivered medication and created employment.

His business employs five people.

"It's a great way to keep fit and off the streets," he added.
we go deliveries,good news
Ready for the next delivery. (Supplied)

Laughing, Playandi said it took some getting used to to cycle between different communities. He services five areas.

And while he has big dreams of working closely with major supermarkets, his delivery service already partners with stores like Pep, Ackermans and local takeaways.

Playandi does not let setbacks like theft of his bicycles (most were recovered) or inclement weather deter him and his staff.

"I always emphasise the safety of the riders," he said.

Playandi added he remained hopeful a partnership with big chain stores would come to fruition, because it was about "making an impact in areas like Eldorado Park".

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautenggood news
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Eskom has considered continuous load shedding at Stage 2, instead of introducing it when the power system faces a crunch. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm all for it - we're going to have power cuts regardless, so we might as well have some stability to better plan our lives
45% - 3774 votes
No thanks! I prefer having periods of no load shedding and we cannot normalise this crisis
55% - 4579 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

10 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.86
-1.5%
Rand - Pound
19.74
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.43
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.73
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.9%
Gold
1,645.12
-1.6%
Silver
19.07
-2.9%
Palladium
2,091.50
-3.8%
Platinum
879.00
-2.8%
Brent Crude
90.46
+0.7%
Top 40
57,470
-2.4%
All Share
63,818
-2.2%
Resource 10
57,801
-4.5%
Industrial 25
78,133
-1.6%
Financial 15
14,206
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

8h ago

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
One stitch at a time: Homeless woman who escaped abusive marriage finds courage...

2m ago

One stitch at a time: Homeless woman who escaped abusive marriage finds courage making 'worry dolls'
The garden box that's generating R5k per month for poor households

8h ago

The garden box that's generating R5k per month for poor households
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

7h ago

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22264.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo