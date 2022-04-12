1h ago

add bookmark

Seth Nthai intends to make representation for withdrawal of corruption case against him

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
Seth Nthai.
Seth Nthai.
Jeanette Chabalala
  • Disgraced lawyer Seth Nthai appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday.
  • He is facing three counts of corruption for allegedly trying to solicit a R5-million bribe from Italian businesses locked in a mining rights dispute with the government.
  • Nthai was granted R5 000 bail. 

Seth Nthai, stripped of his advocate title by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in 2020, has told the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court, that he intends to make representations to the National Prosecuting Authority to have the charges against him withdrawn. 

Nthai appeared in court on Tuesday on corruption charges. 

He was granted R5 000 bail and his case transferred to the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg and postponed to 4 May for a pre-trial conference. 

The case related to allegations that in 2009 Nthai attempted to solicit a R5-million bribe from Italian businesses which had been locked in a mining rights dispute with the South African government.

During his bail application, Nthai told the court that justice permitted that he be released on bail. He said he was currently employed as a mining consultant, but following media reports about his matter, clients "are not willing to deal with [him]". 

He said he would be making representations for the withdrawal of the case, as the matter involved professional and ethical transgressions which took place in 2009, adding that he had already been "punished" by professional bodies. 

Nthai also believed his application to have the matter withdrawn would be successful.

READ | Seth Nthai stripped of advocate title by SCA, faces NPA corruption probe

While he said he had R2 000 readily available for bail, the court set it at R5 000. 

Following court proceedings, NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said: "We can confirm that we are ready for trial hence the accused was served with an indictment and had the matter transferred to the Johannesburg High Court so that a pre-trial conference can be heard."

On Nthai's intentions to make representations to the Director of Public Prosecutions, Mjonondwane said: "We will be guided by the outcome from that office as and when the accused has submitted such representations."

In 2020, the SCA overturned Nthai's readmission to the Bar - and referred its ruling to the NPA to consider possible criminal charges.

In its ruling, the SCA said: "On his own version, there is no escape from the fact that this [attempt to solicit a bribe] constituted a serious crime for which he surprisingly does not appear to have been charged."

The appeals court then dismissed the Polokwane High Court's ruling that depression and anxiety could explain Nthai's attempt to solicit the R5 million bribe.

It said there was insufficient psychiatric evidence to support this finding.

"The anxiety and depression, such as it is, hardly explain his clear, goal-directed behaviour over a protracted period, nor can it mitigate the dishonesty."

News24 previously reported that recordings of Nthai showed he not only promised to make the mining dispute case go away, if the Italian businesses paid the bribe into a foreign account, but he also disclosed key aspects of the government's strategy in fighting the case.

He even flew to Italy at his own expense to secure the bribe. He also agreed with the racist assertion of an Italian businessman that this kind of corruption was "more African".

"It is difficult to imagine a more egregious transgression of the norms of professional conduct," the SCA said. 

"This was no mere casual or momentary lapse of judgement. It was carefully calculated and zealously pursued. When the several meetings in this country failed to bear fruit, Mr Nthai travelled to Italy for the express purpose of nailing down an agreement."

Last year, Nthai was dealt another blow after the Constitutional Court dismissed his application to appeal the SCA ruling.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
seth nthaigautengjohannesburgcorruptioncourt
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 6220 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 2643 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.52
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
18.94
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
15.79
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.85
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,971.56
+0.9%
Silver
25.31
+0.8%
Palladium
2,367.00
-2.8%
Platinum
967.50
-1.4%
Brent Crude
98.48
-4.4%
Top 40
67,077
-0.5%
All Share
74,094
-0.5%
Resource 10
81,963
-0.1%
Industrial 25
79,389
-0.5%
Financial 15
16,958
-1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media...

9h ago

Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media she’s now doing it full time.
She only has 75% of her brain after surgeries to remove tumours - but, Amy Martin...

9h ago

She only has 75% of her brain after surgeries to remove tumours - but, Amy Martin now has a PHD
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man on course to complete 100 swims to Robben Island to...

11 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man on course to complete 100 swims to Robben Island to raise R100 000 for SPCA
We chat to teen Peter Calcott, who hiked the Waterberg barefoot

09 Apr

We chat to teen Peter Calcott, who hiked the Waterberg barefoot
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22097.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo