Seth Nthai intends to make representation for withdrawal of corruption case against him

Disgraced lawyer Seth Nthai appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday.

He is facing three counts of corruption for allegedly trying to solicit a R5-million bribe from Italian businesses locked in a mining rights dispute with the government.

Nthai was granted R5 000 bail.

Seth Nthai, stripped of his advocate title by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in 2020, has told the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court, that he intends to make representations to the National Prosecuting Authority to have the charges against him withdrawn.



Nthai appeared in court on Tuesday on corruption charges.

He was granted R5 000 bail and his case transferred to the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg and postponed to 4 May for a pre-trial conference.

The case related to allegations that in 2009 Nthai attempted to solicit a R5-million bribe from Italian businesses which had been locked in a mining rights dispute with the South African government.

During his bail application, Nthai told the court that justice permitted that he be released on bail. He said he was currently employed as a mining consultant, but following media reports about his matter, clients "are not willing to deal with [him]".

He said he would be making representations for the withdrawal of the case, as the matter involved professional and ethical transgressions which took place in 2009, adding that he had already been "punished" by professional bodies.

Nthai also believed his application to have the matter withdrawn would be successful.

While he said he had R2 000 readily available for bail, the court set it at R5 000.

Following court proceedings, NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said: "We can confirm that we are ready for trial hence the accused was served with an indictment and had the matter transferred to the Johannesburg High Court so that a pre-trial conference can be heard."

On Nthai's intentions to make representations to the Director of Public Prosecutions, Mjonondwane said: "We will be guided by the outcome from that office as and when the accused has submitted such representations."

In 2020, the SCA overturned Nthai's readmission to the Bar - and referred its ruling to the NPA to consider possible criminal charges.

In its ruling, the SCA said: "On his own version, there is no escape from the fact that this [attempt to solicit a bribe] constituted a serious crime for which he surprisingly does not appear to have been charged."

The appeals court then dismissed the Polokwane High Court's ruling that depression and anxiety could explain Nthai's attempt to solicit the R5 million bribe.

It said there was insufficient psychiatric evidence to support this finding.

"The anxiety and depression, such as it is, hardly explain his clear, goal-directed behaviour over a protracted period, nor can it mitigate the dishonesty."

News24 previously reported that recordings of Nthai showed he not only promised to make the mining dispute case go away, if the Italian businesses paid the bribe into a foreign account, but he also disclosed key aspects of the government's strategy in fighting the case.

He even flew to Italy at his own expense to secure the bribe. He also agreed with the racist assertion of an Italian businessman that this kind of corruption was "more African".

"It is difficult to imagine a more egregious transgression of the norms of professional conduct," the SCA said.

"This was no mere casual or momentary lapse of judgement. It was carefully calculated and zealously pursued. When the several meetings in this country failed to bear fruit, Mr Nthai travelled to Italy for the express purpose of nailing down an agreement."

Last year, Nthai was dealt another blow after the Constitutional Court dismissed his application to appeal the SCA ruling.





