Seven arrested as cops foil cash-in-transit robbery in Belfast, Mpumalanga

Riaan Grobler
GETTY IMAGES/GALLO IMAGES
  • Seven suspects allegedly planning a cash-in-transit robbery have been arrested in an intelligence-driven operation.
  • The operation was carried out by a joint team. 
  • The would-be robbers are likely to face several charges. 

A multidisciplinary, intelligence-driven operation led to the arrest of seven suspected cash-in-transit (CIT) robbers aged between 28 and 45 years in three separate areas on Saturday.

In the first operation, two men were arrested en route to allegedly carry out a cash-in-transit heist at the post office in Belfast, Mpumalanga.

According to national police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, a joint team comprising members of the SAPS head office and West Rand Crime Intelligence, the Hawks, the Ekurhuleni Tactical Team and private security responded.

In this operation, the team arrested two occupants of a VW Polo and seized one firearm in Bhekumuzi Masango Drive in Belfast.

READ | 12 alleged robbers arrested 5 hours after cash-in-transit heist in North West

"During a simultaneous takedown, a second vehicle was intercepted about 20km away from the targeted post office and three suspects travelling in a Toyota bakkie were arrested on the N4 highway and were found in possession of three firearms," Naidoo said.

"In a third simultaneous takedown, another VW Polo was intercepted by an Ekurhuleni team in which two suspects were arrested. They were found with rounds of live ammunition for heavy-calibre weapons as well as a set of Free State number plates hidden under one of the seats of the car.

"The four firearms were found with the serial numbers filed [off]."

National police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole welcomed the takedown of the would-be CIT robbers.

"The proactive response to dealing with serious and violent crimes is what the SAPS strives towards," said Sitole.

Naidoo said the seven are likely to face charges of conspiracy to commit a robbery, unlawful possession of arms and ammunition and/or possession of vehicles suspected to be stolen.

"The SAPS continues to appeal to anyone who has any information on criminal activity to please call our Crime Stop number on 08600 10111; information may also be communicated via the My SAPS app. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous."

