Seven arrested for allegedly smuggling illicit cigarettes, liquor from Mozambique

Kruger National Park rangers intercepted 20 men attempting to enter the park from Mozambique.



The men were transporting illicit goods, including cigarettes, liquor and skin whitening creams, with an estimated value of R78 000.

Seven men were arrested, while the rest managed to flee.

Rangers at the Kruger National Park have arrested seven suspects and confiscated illicit goods, including cigarettes and liquor.



On Thursday, the rangers were on duty patrolling along the fence which separates South Africa and Mozambique.

"They then spotted a group of about 20 men from the side of Mozambique entering the Kruger National Park. These men started running after being instructed by the rangers to stop," said provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.

Seven of the suspects were apprehended, while the others managed to flee.

The men were found in possession of illicit cigarettes, liquor as well as skin whitening creams wrapped in black plastic bags. The illicit goods were estimated to be worth about R 78 000.

"Police were notified about the incident and they then charged the suspects with several cases, including possession of counterfeit cigarettes, liquor, contravention of the Illegal Immigration Act as well as trespassing," said Hlathi.

The suspects were expected to appear in the Bushbuckridge Magistrate's Court on Monday.