Seven arrested for hijacking, killing a former EFF leader in Ekurhuleni

Ntwaagae Seleka
The crime scene where suspects were arrested for hijacking and killing the former EFF deputy Ekurhuleni leader.
  • Seven people were arrested for hijacking and killing a former EFF leader in Ekurhuleni.
  • The eighth individual was gunned down during a shootout with law enforcement officers.
  • Koketso Mojatau was also robbed of his personal belongings.

Two days after the killing of a former EFF leader in Ekurhuleni, a joint law enforcement team killed one suspect in a shootout and later arrested seven for murder and hijacking.

The group was cornered in Phumula Park on Monday morning.

Officers followed reliable information from an informer, who led them to the alleged perpetrators.

The EFF identified the deceased leader as Koketso Mojatau.

Mojatau was elected deputy regional chairperson and served as a PR councillor in Ekurhuleni from 2016 until February 2023.

A spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department, Lieutenant-Colonel Kelebogile Thepa, said: "Officers received information from a reliable informant regarding the whereabouts of suspects sought for the alleged murder and hijacking of a well-known political figure in the Motloung section in Katlehong, between 10:00 to 11:00, on 22 April. 

"The lifeless body of the 42-year-old man was found on the scene. The information led the officers to a house in Phumula Park in Alberton. On arrival at the house, the law enforcers found four suspects.

"Officers searched the house and found stolen items, including the BMW car key and a jacket belonging to the deceased. Other suspected stolen items discovered in the house included an unlicenced .38 special revolver, with two live rounds, 25 cellphones, two laptops, two empty wallets, four car jammers and two speed points. 

"While the members were still busy in the house, they were alerted by the informant that the other suspects, who shot the deceased, were spotted somewhere in Vosloorus. The members then waited patiently for the suspects to return to the house while the informant was tailing the suspects."

When officers attempted to stop the group, they refused and opened fire. 

"Following a brief shootout, members fatally wounded one male suspect and apprehended two more suspects, including a Mozambican national. One suspect managed to evade arrest. 

"When their silver-grey Hyundai sedan was searched, two unlicenced firearms, one belonging to SAPS, a wallet, ID and bank cards of the deceased politician were found.

"A silver-grey 1 Series BMW hatchback sedan matching the description of the deceased's vehicle was found abandoned around 03:00 on Sunday at the Nguni Hostel in Vosloorus.

"The vehicles were taken to the Vosloorus police station," Thepa said.

They will appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court soon, to face charges of attempted murder, hijacking, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and possession of stolen goods.


