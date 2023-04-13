Seven arrested in connection with murder of retired journalist Jeremy Gordin

Seven people have been arrested for the murder of retired journalist Jeremy Gordin.

Gordin was killed during a house robbery last month.

Police said the suspects would be charged with murder, house robbery, possession of suspected stolen property and possession of an unlicenced firearm.

The police have arrested seven people in connection with the murder of retired journalist Jeremy Gordin.

He was killed during a robbery at his home in Parkview, Johannesburg, on 31 March.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said detectives, in partnership with private security companies, arrested the suspects who were aged between 33 and 42.

"The first suspect was arrested on 12 April 2023 while driving the deceased's motor vehicle in Auckland Park. Further investigations led to the arrest of six more suspects later during that day.

"All suspects are foreign nationals and are expected to appear before a Johannesburg magistrate soon on charges of murder, house robbery, possession of suspected stolen property and possession of an unlicenced firearm," added Nevhuhulwi.

News24 previously reported Gordin's family was in Cape Town and grew concerned when he did not respond to messages at the time.

A friend gained access to Gordin's home - which had been locked from the outside - and found it had been ransacked. The friend also found his covered body.

Gordin's television and car were stolen.



He was the former editor of The Star and Sunday Independent and author of Zuma: A Biography.

In recent years, Gordin was a regular columnist for Politicsweb.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah, and their two children, Jake and Nina.

The acting director-general of the Government Communication and Information System, Michael Currin, issued a statement following Gordin's death.

"He will be remembered for his generosity, humour, knowledge of literature and history, and the numerous lives he touched, in addition to his outstanding contribution to journalism in South Africa," he said.



