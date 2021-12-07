Seven arrested in Gauteng after taxi hijacked, driver and passenger held hostage

Seven suspected hijackers have been arrested in Gauteng.

A taxi driver and passenger were allegedly held hostage during the hijacking on Monday.

The suspects are believed to be behind the hijacking of courier vehicles in the province.

Seven people have been arrested for allegedly hijacking a minibus taxi and holding the driver and a passenger hostage on the N3 highway in Gauteng.

Members of the Hawks, security companies and other law enforcement agencies arrested the suspected hijackers in a joint operation on Monday. The arrests came after a tip-off that courier vans were being targeted by a group driving a VW Polo and a Nissan Almera, and that the suspects were on the N3.

"The information was operationalised, and the team proceeded to the highway, where they discovered that the suspects had allegedly hijacked a Toyota Quantum on the N3 highway, Germiston. The hijacked vehicle was spotted on the N3 in Alberton near the Heidelberg off-ramp, escorted by two vehicles," said Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo.

The vehicles were intercepted, and officers rescued a minibus taxi driver and his passenger, who were allegedly held hostage during the incident.

Nxumalo said:

Seven suspects were apprehended, and an investigation has linked a VW Polo to a robbery case where a courier van was robbed in Mondeor during… October 2021.

All seven suspected hijackers will be charged with carjacking, possession of suspected stolen property and kidnapping, and will appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court soon, added Nxumalo.

Police were investigating possible links to other robberies, Nxumalo said.

