1h ago

add bookmark

Seven bodies discovered inside Free State mineshaft

Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(File, iStock)
(File, iStock)
  • The Free State police have opened an inquest after seven bodies of unknown people were discovered inside a shaft at Kopanang Mine in Vierfontein, Free State.
  • The police said the identity, age, gender and country of origin of the deceased people were unknown.
  • Free State police said they were believed to be illegal miners.

The Free State police have opened an inquest after seven bodies were discovered inside a mineshaft at Kopanang Mine in Vierfontein.

Police said the identity, age, gender and country of origin of the deceased people were unknown.

They were discovered at 07:50 on Thursday, said police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele.  

Makhele said it's believed the bodies were those of illegal miners.

"According to Kopanang Mine management, all their employees are accounted for and are still present,” said Makhele.

He said the bodies were brought to the surface by a mine rescue team and were handed over to the Kroonstad state mortuary.

Makhele added that a post-mortem would be conducted in Bloemfontein to establish the identity of the victims. 

In a separate and unrelated incident, four members of a feared Free State gang - Born To Kill (BTK) - were each sentenced to an effective 18 years' direct imprisonment for murder, Makhele said.

Makhele said the gang members had fatally attacked a former member, Malefane Nhlapho, on 30 September 2018.

The incident happened after the victim approached them to buy cigarettes at midnight, said Makhele.

"Upon his arrival, they assaulted him and stabbed him to death. They were accusing him of joining another gang and [of] removing a BTK tattoo. A case of murder was opened for investigation and Detective Sergeant Lefa Letlojane ensured that the four were denied bail."

The four are Moeketsi Letlaka, 21, Retshedisitswe Raleting, 25, Lehlohonolo Ntunga, 22, and Tshediso Makhema.  

"They were each sentenced to 18 years' direct imprisonment for murder on 1 December 2020 before Botshabelo Regional Court," said Makhele on Saturday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
free statebloemfonteinminingcrime
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When assisting your child with remote learning this year, did you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Follow the school's comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) curriculum?
14% - 417 votes
Adjust the CSE curriculum to suit the family's morals?
24% - 720 votes
Ignore the schools CSE programme and do your own teaching?
63% - 1905 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
15.20
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
20.40
(-0.01)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.06)
Gold
1835.48
(-0.24)
Silver
24.14
(+0.55)
Platinum
1061.00
(+3.78)
Brent Crude
48.78
(+0.95)
Palladium
2336.01
(+1.71)
All Share
59419.37
(+0.80)
Top 40
54500.04
(+0.61)
Financial 15
11646.83
(+2.17)
Industrial 25
79758.36
(+0.10)
Resource 10
57015.33
(+0.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo