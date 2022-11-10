Seven dead, more than 60 injured after bus and truck collide on N8 in Free State

Seven people died and more than 60 others were injured after a truck and a bus collided on the N8 near Thaba Nchu in the Free State on Thursday morning.

Free State department of police, roads, and transport spokesperson Hillary Mophethe said the two drivers were declared dead on the scene.

The five others killed were passengers, Mophethe said. She added that 62 passengers suffered critical to minor injuries.

Horrible bus accident, N8 road



A horrible accident has occurred on the N8 road this morning in Free State. It's alleged that a 06:00 (6am) interstate bus from Zone 5 in Thaba Nchu going to Bloemfontein is the one involved in the accident#SkeemSaam#HouseOfZwide#Sonia#Xoli pic.twitter.com/aZIHKRTeys — Free State World (@FreeStateWorld1) November 10, 2022

Mophethe said 22 people were transported to Botshabelo Hospital, nine to Moroka Hospital, and six critically and moderately injured people were transported to Pelonomi Hospital.

One person who was critically injured was transported to Life Rosepark Hospital.

"We are still on the scene. We will keep you updated," Mophethe said.



This is a developing story.



