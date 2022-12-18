Seven killed in KwaZulu-Natal crash

Seven people were killed in a collision between a minibus taxi and truck near the Bergville Interchange on the N3 in the direction of Durban on Sunday.

The crash happened between the Bergville interchange and Tugela Plaza.

KwaZulu-Natal emergency services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said six people were also treated on the scene for injuries ranging from severe to critical.

KZN - N3 South: MAJOR INCIDENT (Update) - #TaxiCrash near the Bergville exit - 7 x Fatalities at the scene pic.twitter.com/uFsxACMZmT — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) December 18, 2022

The N3 Toll Concession company said traffic was obstructed at first, but by the evening, all lanes were reopened.

The police are investigating the cause of the crash, but it is understood the minibus overturned.