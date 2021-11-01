Seven KwaZulu-Natal voting stations reopened after protesting, as Bheki Cele casts his vote

Seven out of eight voting stations that were closed in Mkhambathini Municipality and uMgungundlovu District, where protests were rife on the weekend, have reopened.

An eighth voting station was petrol bombed by protesters.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said they were well prepared for any challenges on the ground.

"Most of the stations have opened except one that was firebombed last night. A creche [in Mkhambathini] was partially burnt," he said.

Protest action in the community broke out over the removal of a traditional leader. On Monday morning, Cele cast his vote at Lamontville in eThekwini and said that elections were largely going well without major issues.

He said that those who chose to go out and vote should not be stopped and had a right to vote at stations without intimidation.

"Those who want to go and vote must go and vote. We can't take people out of their houses, but once they are on the road and they declare that they want to go and vote, definitely those who are opposed [to others voting] shouldn't stop them.

"They (those trying to stop voters) are inviting the police to act on that and we would love to stay away, where we can, on these voting matters."

Cele said that police were prepared should things escalate at any voting station.

"We are well prepared as the security agencies we are here and we are seeing members of police we also have metro (police) we have Road Traffic Inspectors guarding the roads and all of that, so we have enough pools to pull up our levels if needs be.

"For instant, in Mkhambathini, for example, all those stations, eight of them, were not regarded as high risk until yesterday (Sunday) and then we have managed to deploy accordingly,” he said.

During the first of many press briefings, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said it was satisfied that voting got off to a "smooth and timely" start at most voting stations.



"The Electoral Commission is particularly encouraged that many voting stations reported strong turnouts from early in the day with many voters already waiting to vote before the 7am opening."

The commission said delays were experienced at less than 1% due to a variety of reasons, including tents being blown away by strong winds and voting materials arriving late.

The IEC also noted that a presiding officer in eThekwini was arrested, but said this did not affect the voting.

