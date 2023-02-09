5h ago

add bookmark

Seven life terms for Mpumalanga serial rapist who attacked some victims in graveyard

accreditation
Nkosikhona Duma
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Elvis Aaron Zulu has been sentenced to 7 life terms and 83 years of direct imprisonment for rape, kidnapping and robbery.
Elvis Aaron Zulu has been sentenced to 7 life terms and 83 years of direct imprisonment for rape, kidnapping and robbery.
Supplied by NPA
  • A Mpumalanga serial rapist was handed seven life terms plus 83 years of imprisonment.
  • Elvis Aaron Zulu was found guilty of raping six women and a girl between 2011 and 2014.
  • His name has been added to the National Register for Sex Offenders.

A 40-year-old serial rapist from Mpumalanga has been sentenced to seven life terms plus an effective 83 years in prison.

Elvis Aaron Zulu was found guilty of raping six women and a young girl in and around Mbombela between February 2011 and November 2014.

The Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela found Zulu guilty on 22 charges earlier this month. This comprised nine counts of rape, six counts of kidnapping, three counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, three counts of pointing a firearm, and one count of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

During sentencing on Wednesday, Judge Takalani Ratshibvumo said Zulu failed to show remorse.

"There is no substantial and compelling circumstances to justify deviation from the imposition of the prescribed minimum sentence," he said.

Zulu's reign of terror occurred mostly in Pienaar in the Kabokweni district.

READ | 5 life terms, 191 years for rapist already serving 10-years as DNA links him to 18 more rapes

According to the State, Zulu targeted the victims at gunpoint, took them to a nearby house and raped them.

"He would sometimes take his victims to a nearby graveyard, rape them and rob them of their belongings like cellphones and cash," said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

"In one incident, on 2 November 2011, a victim was at the Msogwaba cemetery when the accused and his co-perpetrator emerged."

She said Zulu and his accomplice held the victim up with a knife and a firearm. He then raped the woman on a tombstone while his accomplice pointed a firearm at her.

According to Nyuswa, Zulu was identified in November 2014 after he and unknown accomplices accosted another victim in Pienaar.

"They took the victim's cellphone and dragged her to Hope of the Nations Ministry Church and took turns raping her," she said.

Zulu was arrested after one of the victims identified him to the police. He was positively linked to other rape cases after a buccal swab was taken of him.

During the court proceedings, Zulu pleaded not guilty and claimed that he and the victim who had identified him had consensual sex.

The court declared Zulu unfit to work with children and ordered that his name be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mbombelampumalangacrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the red carpet portion of SONA be scrapped this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's inappropriate given the state of the country
93% - 4892 votes
No, it's part of the tradition
7% - 364 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

4h ago

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.72
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.53
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
19.06
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.33
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Platinum
957.70
-2.4%
Palladium
1,611.41
-3.0%
Gold
1,873.63
-0.1%
Silver
22.23
-0.4%
Brent Crude
85.09
+1.7%
Top 40
74,037
+0.1%
All Share
80,021
+0.1%
Resource 10
74,236
-0.7%
Industrial 25
104,303
+0.4%
Financial 15
16,382
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in...

02 Feb

JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in higher-ranking post
Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most...

31 Jan

Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most incredible journey'
Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden

01 Feb

Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

10h ago

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation

06 Feb

WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation
Sanlam makes history with SA's first media launch in the metaverse

06 Feb

Sanlam makes history with SA's first media launch in the metaverse
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo