Seven people arrested for Jabulani hostel mass shooting

Gauteng police have arrested seven people in connection with a mass shooting at the Jabulani Hostel in Soweto last week, which left six people dead.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza, a multi-disciplinary team of detectives arrested two people in KwaZulu-Natal and recovered two firearms, including an AK-47.

"The suspects led police to a further five suspects in Gauteng. The suspects in Gauteng were found with a further five firearms."

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has lauded the team for its prompt response in the matter.

Some of the suspects have been linked to other cases including murder, Kweza said.

Six people were killed and one was wounded at the hostel on 8 June.

Initial investigations have found the victims were in a shack on the hostel property when three men armed with "handguns and rifles" opened fire on the group from different positions, said Johannesburg police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela in a statement the following day.

Makhubela said the shooting took place at around 23:00.

"Five [people] died at the scene and one in hospital; the seventh victim is still in hospital," said Makhubela.

More to follow.



