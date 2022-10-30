Seven people killed in fiery head-on collision between taxi and car in KZN

Seven people were killed in a head-on collision between minibus taxi and Toyota Corolla in KZN.

Both vehicles caught alight.

The injured survivors were taken to a nearby hospital.

Seven people were killed in a horrific head-on collision between a minibus taxi and Toyota Corolla sedan in Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday night.

The minibus taxi is believed to have been travelling from Estcourt to Wembezi.

"Upon impact, both vehicles caught fire. A multi-disciplinary team of law enforcement is currently investigating the cause of the accident [in Wembezi Road]," said Kwanele Ncalane, spokesperson for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka.

"Paramedics, South African Police Services (SAPS) and the Road Traffic Inspectorate have had to work until late in the day to clear the scene. Cases of culpable homicide are also being investigated."

Death toll increases - Sadly 7 occupants sustained fatal injuries and succumbed to their injuries. @kznpvt https://t.co/cXgwqDALqC — Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) October 30, 2022

Hlomuka expressed his "utter disgust as road users continue to disregard traffic violations" and called on motorists to respect traffic laws.



"This is yet another painful accident in the province. Sadly, this is happening as we are closing October's Transport Month, where we are still going to take stock of our road safety and enforcement campaigns.

"The team of investigators is currently working on the details of what transpired in this tragic accident. We call on road users to take responsibility and save lives on the road," said Hlomuka.



