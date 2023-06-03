1h ago

Seven people killed, two injured in shootout at notorious Glebelands Hostel

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
The infamous block 52 at Glebelands hostel in Umlazi, north of Durban where a string of murders and other crimes took place between 2014 and 2016.
The infamous block 52 at Glebelands hostel in Umlazi, north of Durban where a string of murders and other crimes took place between 2014 and 2016.
Nompendulo Ngubane
  • Seven men have been killed and two wounded in a shooting at Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal.
  • The men were shot while they were drinking alcohol at 02:45 on Saturday.
  • The motive for the killing is under investigation.

Seven men were killed and two were injured in a shooting at the infamous Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday morning.

It is alleged that the men, aged 20 to 40, were drinking alcohol in a room at Block 57 of the hostel when unknown gunmen opened fire on them at about 02:45.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker, seven of the men died on the scene and two were taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

"Police at Umlazi have opened a docket containing seven counts of murder and two attempted murders following a shooting incident," Naicker said.

KwaZulu-Natal Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka appealed to the Umlazi community to help the police find the perpetrators.

"The motive of this callous killing is [the] subject of an investigation and the police have assembled a high-level team to hunt down the suspects," Hlomuka said.

He added: 

"It is shocking that, once again, we are witnessing such a heinous crime. It is unacceptable to have so many people killed. We have been assured by the police that a team has been assembled and is working on the case."

Hlomuka said the incident happened after the release of crime statistics which brought several police stations, including the Umlazi police station, into focus.

"The police station is featured amongst top leading crime stations in murder cases," he added.

The department said it would deploy more resources, including vehicles and personnel, to affect the police stations.

Glebelands Hostel has been the scene of countless killing and incidents of violence, many of which were before the Moerane commission of inquiry into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.


