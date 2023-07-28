Seven people shot in Durban CBD

Seven people were injured during a shooting in the Durban CBD on Friday afternoon.

ALS Paramedics said that, when they arrived in Victoria Street, along with police officials, they found "total chaos".

The seven people, who had been shot, were lying on the road.

"Immediately, more ambulances were dispatched to assist with the mass casualty scene."

The victims had minor to moderate injuries and were taken to hospital.

The circumstances around the shooting were not yet clear.

Comment from KwaZulu-Natal police will be added - if received.



